Derby Building Products Partners with Palmer-Donavin to Distribute TandoStoneTM, TandoShakeTM, and Beach House ShakeTM

Quebec City, Canada, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Building Products, manufacturer of innovative exterior cladding products TandoStone, TandoShake, and Beach House Shake, has partnered with Palmer-Donavin, a leader in building products distribution. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Palmer-Donavin will carry all of Tando’s state-of-the-art products designed to replace traditional materials.

"We're very pleased to introduce Tando’s highly engineered product lines to our exterior cladding options," says Ron Calhoun, President of Palmer-Donavin. “They align nicely with our mission to create increased value and innovation for our dealers.”

For more than a century, Palmer-Donavin has distributed premier building products through its branch locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Delphos, and North Jackson, Ohio. Palmer-Donavin’s coverage area for Tando will include lumberyards throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Central Kentucky, and Western Pennsylvania.

"We are truly delighted to partner with Palmer-Donavin to expand the availability of TandoStone, TandoShake, and Beach House Shake to their pro dealers," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Palmer-Donavin’s strong sales and service commitment to dealers in their markets make them an ideal partner for Tando. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with them as we continue to define new high-performance building product categories."

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, offers natural beauty combined with easy installation, and a realistic feel. Impervious to moisture, TandoStone is perfect for ground contact, has excellent workability, can be used for knee walls and taller accent walls. TandoStone can be installed by any siding contractor in any temperature – saving time and money.

Beach House Shake is the ultimate low maintenance, high-performance cladding. From its subtle surface textures, graining, saw cuts, and natural color variations, Beach House Shake delivers a look so striking, it’s nearly impossible to tell it isn’t real cedar. Beach House Shake also recently received a notice of acceptance from Miami-Dade County as compliant and capable of withstanding the severe weather conditions experienced throughout Florida, including its High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.



About Tando:

The Tando brand of exterior building products leverages innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. For more information, please visit www.tandobp.com.

About Palmer-Donavin:

For more than 100 years, Palmer-Donavin has been committed to providing exceptional customer service. A leader in building material distribution and door fabrication, we are built from employee owners who believe in putting in the hard work to earn relationships one order at a time. Our mission is to create value for all stakeholders through innovation, performance, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.palmerdonavin.com.

Maureen Murray Derby Building Products Inc. 9739931570 precise2@optonline.net