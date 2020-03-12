Log in
Derby's Take : Super Aggressive Fed Actions May Help Smooth Unsettled Bond Market

03/12/2020 | 10:54pm GMT

By Michael S. Derby

The New York Fed's shock announcement Thursday that it is willing to offer up to $1.5 trillion in fresh short-term loans to big banks may have captured the most attention simply for the radical size of the number.

But some analysts see the central bank's plan to shift from buying $60 billion in Treasury bills a month toward a broader array of Treasurys as the most important piece of the puzzle in the action. That is especially true since the New York Fed said its third major change to its liquidity operations in a week aimed to "address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak."

As of Friday, the Fed will spread its Treasury purchases out across longer-dated securities, rather than keep them in short-dated Treasury bills. The Fed started buying bills in October to bolster bank reserves to ensure central bank control over its short-term rate target and tamp down on money market volatility. By moving into longer-dated Treasurys, the Fed will be in position to buy from banks bonds they are unable to sell.

The big Fed loans will certainly help smooth money market functioning by helping dealers secure funding over longer horizons, "but the fact that the Fed expanded its purchases, that will make a bigger contribution" to overall market functioning, said Lou Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP.

RBC Capital Markets said "we continue to hear that liquidity is terrible in off-the-run Treasurys so by expanding their purchases beyond bills, [Fed officials] no doubt hope to alleviate that issue." The firm added, "the problem is spreading around the $60 billion in monthly purchases they were already making may not be enough. We think this is just the beginning."

Few expect the Fed's expanded slate of repo operations to be fully exploited, suggesting the headline number may have been more of a signal of the Fed's commitment to calm markets, rather than an expectation that much money is needed.

Fed repo operations take in Treasurys, mortgages and agency securities in what are essentially collateralized loans. As of Thursday, there were some $361.5 billion in repos outstanding.

Some question whether primary dealers can even tap all the money the Fed is willing to offer them. The Fed's first repo operation Thursday with a $500 billion cap saw relatively low demand, with dealers seeking and getting $78.4 billion.

"The Fed's capacity to deploy repo liquidity into the market is constrained by the dealer demand for repo," said Jefferies economists Ward McCarthy and Thomas Simons in a note, adding they suspect the huge headline number was meant to show the Fed is taking decisive action.

Also, increasing the overall size means the amount of Fed money an eligible bank can borrow also rises, which might be helpful to some potential borrowers, McCarthy and Simons said.

The Fed's money flood may also help tamp down short-term borrowing rates. Banks can now have "as much cash from the Fed as they want," said Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities. "This floods the repo market with liquidity and removes any chance of funding pressure or a rate spike over the next few months."

Some saw implications for what the Fed may do when it meets to set interest rate policy next Tuesday and Wednesday. It is widely expected the Fed will lower its 1% to 1.25% federal-funds target rate range. But there is still a debate over by how much.

"We now expect the [Federal Open Market Committee] to cut the funds rate 100 basis points on March 18, a faster return to the crisis-era 0-0.25% rate than under our previous call for two 50 basis point steps in March and April," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

