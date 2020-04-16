Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Derivatives industry sees breakthrough in push to scrap Libor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:45am EDT

The derivatives industry has indicated support for hardwiring into contracts a clear path forward if there is a sudden death of Libor, the interest rate benchmark that is due to expire by the end of 2021.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) - whose documentation underpins millions of transactions in the global swaps market - announced late on Wednesday preliminary findings from its second attempt to secure agreement on what happens when Libor ends.

Libor's days are numbered because banks were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig the London Interbank Offered Rate benchmark, and regulators want a switch to alternatives compiled by central banks themselves.

Global regulators have called for clarity to be built into contracts over which alternative interest rate becomes the "fallback" rate for swaps once Libor ceases at the end of 2021.

They also want transparency on the rate used if Libor was deemed by regulators to be unsafe before the end of 2021, something known as a pre-cessation fallback.

An initial public consultation on fallbacks failed to find consensus. Instead, there were calls for different approaches.

Regulators told ISDA to ask again, saying they want no "optionality" for replacing Libor as such an approach could fragment markets.

The broader market has already agreed that for sterling- denominated financial transactions, the alternative to Libor is the Sonia overnight rate compiled by the Bank of England. For dollar contracts it is the Sofr rate set by the Federal Reserve.

ISDA said late on Wednesday that preliminary findings from its second consultation indicate that a "significant majority" of respondents support including pre-cessation and permanent cessation fallback rates in the same swap transaction documentation for new and outstanding trades.

Such a preliminary announcement is unusual and a sign of how much it was keenly awaited by regulators and the industry, given how the clarity will influence how longer-dated contracts will now be priced.

The development cuts the risk of legal uncertainty over how to price an outstanding contract if Libor suddenly disappeared, and ISDA documentation is likely to be amended by year end.

"This is really significant because it will allow ISDA to press ahead with finalising the way forward in the critical derivatives market and give impetus to other markets to progress their own solutions," said Rupert Lewis, head of banking litigation at the Herbert Smith Freehills law firm.

"Moreover, this should avoid different derivative contracts switching away from LIBOR at different times, which would have created mismatches between different parts of a portfolio."

Regulators said this week they were sticking to their end of 2021 deadline for ending the use of Libor even though parts of the market warn this would be harder due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aU.S. opposes massive liquidity IMF boost - Mnuchin
RE
08:56aMorgan Stanley profit plunges, warns of more pain ahead
RE
08:55aU.S. Jobless Claims at 5.2 Million in April 11 Week
DJ
08:53aCanada sheds 177,300 jobs in March as coronavirus rips through economy
RE
08:51aConocoPhillips to curtail production, suspend buybacks
RE
08:50aAldi UK to sell food online for first time during coronavirus crisis
RE
08:50aU.S. Endorses G-20 Plan on Debt Suspension for Low-Income Economies
DJ
08:45aDerivatives industry sees breakthrough in push to scrap Libor
RE
08:43aFutures jump as weekly jobless claims fall
RE
08:40aSouth Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China - Weibo poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group