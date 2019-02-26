DermTech Announces Addition of Todd Wood as Chief Commercial Officer

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced today that Todd Wood has joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Wood brings 25 years of pharmaceutical and medical device commercialization experience and will oversee the Sales and Marketing functions. While leading commercial teams in Dermatology, Eye Care and Aesthetics, Mr. Wood launched multiple market leading products including Juvéderm, Lumigan and Rhofade, and aligned operational execution of iconic brands like Botox. Mr. Wood has experience in building sales infrastructures in start-up organizations as well as restructuring complex transitioning organizations like Allergan’s $2 billion Eye Care franchise.

John Dobak, M.D., the CEO of DermTech, commented, “Todd is a tremendous addition to the DermTech team. His deep expertise in dermatology and new product commercialization will allow us to further expand our position as the leading non-invasive genomics company in the field. Under his leadership we plan to significantly scale our business around our upcoming reimbursement milestones.”

Todd Wood commented, “DermTech has created a unique product with a fantastic foundation of science, clinical evidence, and physician and patient value. I see this as an opportunity to have a truly transformative impact on the practice of dermatology.”

About DermTech

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit: dermtech.com.

