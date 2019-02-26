DermTech Announces Addition of Todd Wood as Chief Commercial Officer

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology,
announced today that Todd Wood has joined the organization as Chief
Commercial Officer. Mr. Wood brings 25 years of pharmaceutical and
medical device commercialization experience and will oversee the Sales
and Marketing functions. While leading commercial teams in Dermatology,
Eye Care and Aesthetics, Mr. Wood launched multiple market leading
products including Juvéderm, Lumigan and Rhofade, and aligned
operational execution of iconic brands like Botox. Mr. Wood has
experience in building sales infrastructures in start-up organizations
as well as restructuring complex transitioning organizations like
Allergan’s $2 billion Eye Care franchise.
John Dobak, M.D., the CEO of DermTech, commented, “Todd is a tremendous
addition to the DermTech team. His deep expertise in dermatology and new
product commercialization will allow us to further expand our position
as the leading non-invasive genomics company in the field. Under his
leadership we plan to significantly scale our business around our
upcoming reimbursement milestones.”
Todd Wood commented, “DermTech has created a unique product with a
fantastic foundation of science, clinical evidence, and physician and
patient value. I see this as an opportunity to have a truly
transformative impact on the practice of dermatology.”
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing
precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We
market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin
cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments.
DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an
adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform
dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to
the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to
support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional
information visit: dermtech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005363/en/