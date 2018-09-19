DermTech Announces Enrollment Completion of Clinical Study to Assess DNA Damage and Reversal

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced today it has completed enrollment in a clinical study to assess DNA damage induced by an excimer laser and evaluate the potential of topical agents T4 endonuclease and photolyase to reduce DNA damage induced as measured through gene expression analysis. The study is being conducted in healthy volunteers and subjects with a history of skin cancer, under Dr. Ronald L. Moy, past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. The purpose of the study is to mimic DNA damage as seen with acute excessive sun exposure and determine if the use of DermTech’s proprietary non-invasive adhesive patch kits can detect this DNA damage through a panel of markers.

“Enrollment in this study was brisk and volunteers were eager to participate in this study with hopes of understanding how excessive sun exposure may impact their skin. With the appropriate gene panel, the induced damage and healing of the skin detected by gene expression analysis will be incredibly useful to dermatologists for evaluating topical agents thought to speed healing, sunscreens to prevent and minimize sun exposure damage and potentially even to understand who is more susceptible to skin cancers,” said Dr. Moy.

About DermTech

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit dermtech.com.

