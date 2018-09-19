DermTech Announces Enrollment Completion of Clinical Study to Assess DNA Damage and Reversal

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology,
announced today it has completed enrollment in a clinical study to
assess DNA damage induced by an excimer laser and evaluate the potential
of topical agents T4 endonuclease and photolyase to reduce DNA damage
induced as measured through gene expression analysis. The study is being
conducted in healthy volunteers and subjects with a history of skin
cancer, under Dr. Ronald L. Moy, past president of the American Academy
of Dermatology and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. The
purpose of the study is to mimic DNA damage as seen with acute excessive
sun exposure and determine if the use of DermTech’s proprietary
non-invasive adhesive patch kits can detect this DNA damage through a
panel of markers.
“Enrollment in this study was brisk and volunteers were eager to
participate in this study with hopes of understanding how excessive sun
exposure may impact their skin. With the appropriate gene panel, the
induced damage and healing of the skin detected by gene expression
analysis will be incredibly useful to dermatologists for evaluating
topical agents thought to speed healing, sunscreens to prevent and
minimize sun exposure damage and potentially even to understand who is
more susceptible to skin cancers,” said Dr. Moy.
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing
precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We
market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin
cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug
treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected
non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our
mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and
objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs
and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted
therapeutics. For additional information visit dermtech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005223/en/