DermTech Announces Publication of “Non-Invasive Gene Expression Testing to Rule Out Melanoma”

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology,
announced today the publication of “Non-Invasive Gene Expression Testing
to Rule Out Melanoma,” by Dr. Jason Rivers of the Department of
Dermatology and Skin Science, University of British Columbia, Vancouver,
BC, Canada, and colleagues in Skin Therapy Letter.
The manuscript summarizes most recent research on how the PLA’s or
pigmented lesion assay’s disruptive technology may soon transform the
current diagnostic pathway to one that is less often invasive, highly
reproducible, and a cost savings to the health care system. The current
combination of visual inspection with histopathology for melanoma
diagnosis, has a relatively low negative predictive value (NPV) of
approximately 83%, meaning that 17% of melanomas are interpreted as
benign and can be missed. In contrast, the PLA has a very high NPV
(>99%). Further, with its high specificity of 69-91%, use of the PLA can
reduce the number of false positive samples subjected to histopathologic
review. By adding the PLA to the current care pathway, the number of
surgical biopsies needed to find a melanoma (number needed to biopsy) is
markedly reduced from 20-25 biopsies for dermatologists and 39 biopsies
for physician assistants, to an average of 2.7.
“I am particularly impressed by how this non-invasive test allows us to
detect melanoma early in its development when the prognosis is
excellent. The test allows clinicians to manage atypical pigmented
lesions based on the PLA result, a hallmark of clinical utility. In
addition, this validated assay can modify physician behavior and should
lead to improved patient care and reduced costs to the health care
system,” said Jason Rivers, MD, FRCPC, FAAD.
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing
precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We
market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin
cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug
treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected
non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our
mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and
objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs
and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted
therapeutics. For additional information visit dermtech.com.
