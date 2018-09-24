DermTech Announces Publication of “Non-Invasive Gene Expression Testing to Rule Out Melanoma”

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced today the publication of “Non-Invasive Gene Expression Testing to Rule Out Melanoma,” by Dr. Jason Rivers of the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada, and colleagues in Skin Therapy Letter.

The manuscript summarizes most recent research on how the PLA’s or pigmented lesion assay’s disruptive technology may soon transform the current diagnostic pathway to one that is less often invasive, highly reproducible, and a cost savings to the health care system. The current combination of visual inspection with histopathology for melanoma diagnosis, has a relatively low negative predictive value (NPV) of approximately 83%, meaning that 17% of melanomas are interpreted as benign and can be missed. In contrast, the PLA has a very high NPV (>99%). Further, with its high specificity of 69-91%, use of the PLA can reduce the number of false positive samples subjected to histopathologic review. By adding the PLA to the current care pathway, the number of surgical biopsies needed to find a melanoma (number needed to biopsy) is markedly reduced from 20-25 biopsies for dermatologists and 39 biopsies for physician assistants, to an average of 2.7.

“I am particularly impressed by how this non-invasive test allows us to detect melanoma early in its development when the prognosis is excellent. The test allows clinicians to manage atypical pigmented lesions based on the PLA result, a hallmark of clinical utility. In addition, this validated assay can modify physician behavior and should lead to improved patient care and reduced costs to the health care system,” said Jason Rivers, MD, FRCPC, FAAD.

