Derma E President & CEO Brenda Wu Promotes Barbara Roll to Chief Marketing Officer

DERMA E, a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand, today announced
that Barbara Roll, former Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been
appointed Chief Marketing Officer, a new position created specifically
for her, effective immediately.
California-based DERMA E is a rapidly growing trailblazer of eco-ethical
skincare and a proven leader in the clean beauty space. The brand is one
of only four to garner the highest recognition for ‘naturalness’ from
independent industry analysts and is the fastest growing facial care
brand at Whole Foods. For 35 years, DERMA E has been providing cleaner,
vegan and cruelty-free products, formulated and manufactured in an
ethical way, to address a wide range of skincare concerns, with
distribution at leading natural and beauty retailers throughout twenty
countries worldwide, including Ulta Beauty, Whole Foods and select
Target stores. New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented private equity
firm that manages more than $20 billion in assets, backs DERMA E and its
parent company Topix Pharmaceuticals, helping DERMA E accelerate its
category-leading growth.
Roll has spent the last 3 years at DERMA E leading a complete rebrand
and repackaging of the brand’s facial and skincare lines, as well as a
re-launch of the brand’s digital capabilities while building a
recognized leading influencer program and fast-growth social marketing
platform. Barbara launched the DERMA E Vitamin C line, which rapidly
became the #1 product platform for the brand and includes the #1
best-selling Vitamin C Serum. Prior to joining Derma E in 2016, Roll
spent time at JAFRA Cosmetics International as their Global Vice
President of Marketing, and at Principal Kids Europe as their Managing
Director. She is also an entrepreneur at heart, having spent the last 20
years building and selling her own companies in the wellness and beauty
space.
“Within my role as CMO, I will continue to reshape DERMA E's marketing
and build on the immense success curve to date. My goal is to
aggressively create differentiation in how we market, communicate and
bring product to shelf, building on our proven Clean Beauty Heritage
both online and in store,” said Roll. “With rapidly changing consumer
shopping environments and the ability for fans to interact directly with
a multitude of brands, I fully believe the future success of any brand
is based on building strong online brand communities. My goal is to
continue to be forward thinking in digital marketing and partnership
building with our influencer and social communities. In addition, with
the support of Topix, we are now also in a position to deploy innovative
unique formulas faster and more frequently, which is an incredible tool
for further accelerating growth opportunity.”
“Barbara has an exceptional track record and is a proven leader,
dedicated to her team and the ongoing innovation and growth of the DERMA
E brand,” commented Brenda Wu, President & CEO at Derma E and Topix
Pharmaceuticals. “We are so excited to support Barbara as she leads the
DERMA E brand development and expands it reach and engagement in her new
role as Chief Marketing Officer.”
About DERMA E
DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global
presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California,
DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural
skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and
cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates,
petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For
more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005698/en/