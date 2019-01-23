Derma E President & CEO Brenda Wu Promotes Barbara Roll to Chief Marketing Officer

DERMA E, a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand, today announced that Barbara Roll, former Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, a new position created specifically for her, effective immediately.

California-based DERMA E is a rapidly growing trailblazer of eco-ethical skincare and a proven leader in the clean beauty space. The brand is one of only four to garner the highest recognition for ‘naturalness’ from independent industry analysts and is the fastest growing facial care brand at Whole Foods. For 35 years, DERMA E has been providing cleaner, vegan and cruelty-free products, formulated and manufactured in an ethical way, to address a wide range of skincare concerns, with distribution at leading natural and beauty retailers throughout twenty countries worldwide, including Ulta Beauty, Whole Foods and select Target stores. New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm that manages more than $20 billion in assets, backs DERMA E and its parent company Topix Pharmaceuticals, helping DERMA E accelerate its category-leading growth.

Roll has spent the last 3 years at DERMA E leading a complete rebrand and repackaging of the brand’s facial and skincare lines, as well as a re-launch of the brand’s digital capabilities while building a recognized leading influencer program and fast-growth social marketing platform. Barbara launched the DERMA E Vitamin C line, which rapidly became the #1 product platform for the brand and includes the #1 best-selling Vitamin C Serum. Prior to joining Derma E in 2016, Roll spent time at JAFRA Cosmetics International as their Global Vice President of Marketing, and at Principal Kids Europe as their Managing Director. She is also an entrepreneur at heart, having spent the last 20 years building and selling her own companies in the wellness and beauty space.

“Within my role as CMO, I will continue to reshape DERMA E's marketing and build on the immense success curve to date. My goal is to aggressively create differentiation in how we market, communicate and bring product to shelf, building on our proven Clean Beauty Heritage both online and in store,” said Roll. “With rapidly changing consumer shopping environments and the ability for fans to interact directly with a multitude of brands, I fully believe the future success of any brand is based on building strong online brand communities. My goal is to continue to be forward thinking in digital marketing and partnership building with our influencer and social communities. In addition, with the support of Topix, we are now also in a position to deploy innovative unique formulas faster and more frequently, which is an incredible tool for further accelerating growth opportunity.”

“Barbara has an exceptional track record and is a proven leader, dedicated to her team and the ongoing innovation and growth of the DERMA E brand,” commented Brenda Wu, President & CEO at Derma E and Topix Pharmaceuticals. “We are so excited to support Barbara as she leads the DERMA E brand development and expands it reach and engagement in her new role as Chief Marketing Officer.”

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com

