Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DermaVita : Reports Latest EUIPO Finding on Its Brand JUVEDERM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

BEIRUT, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DermaVita has obtained an EUIPO finding in its favor following US pharmaceutical company Abbvie's announcement on 25/06/2019 of its acquisition of Allergan.

On 31/07/2019, the Board of Appeal of The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) ruled for a total withdrawal of rights for Allergan Holdings France for its European brand JUVEDERM ULTRA N°6295638 for "dermic implants, including visco-supplementation substances for medical use, intended for wrinkle filling or volume increasing"  - Class 10 products.

Also on 04/04/2019, EUIPO ruled for a total withdrawal of rights for Allergan Holdings France for its European brand JUVEDERM N°2196822 for "medical and surgical devices and instruments, dermal implants, biocompatible materials for medical purposes intended for filling of wrinkles, artificial skin for surgical usage, prosthesis"  - Class 10 products.

Earlier, on 21/02/2019, in France, the Nanterre High Court ruled for a partial withdrawal of Allergan Holdings France's rights to its French brand JUVEDERM N°3061345, for Class 10 - "artificial skin for surgical use, prosthesis" products. DermaVita continues its fight for the recognition of its rights and appeals to the Court of Versailles for a complete withdrawal of rights for the Allergan's JUVEDERM brand in Class 10, as the French trademark is identical to the revoked European trademarks.

Houssam Tawil, President of DermaVita, welcomes these new decisions and is confident that the procedures initiated in Europe and in other countries also will lead to the recognition of DermaVita's rights over the JUVEDERM brand.

This represents yet another victory for DermaVita, which once again manages to have its rights lawfully over the JUVEDERM brand. These judgments follow the latest court decisions:

- On 01/03/2018, in Norway, the Patent Office ruled for the removal of the word mark JUVEDERM, registered by Allergan Inc. USA, for Class 10 products. The Norwegian Board of Appeal for Industrial Property Rights (KFIR) reconfirmed this decision on 25/02/2019.

- On 12/03/2018, in New Zealand, the Intellectual Property Office ruled for a total revocation (effective as of 19/12/2017) of the JUVEDERM FORMA brands in Class 5 and 10, and of JUVEDERM REFINE in Class 5 and 10, which until that point were property of Allergan Inc., USA.

The US office of Intellectual Property has allowed the publication of DermaVita's trademark JUVEDERM for Class 35. All of Allergan's opposition proceedings against DermaVita's JUVEDERM trademark and cancellations against JUVEDERM trademarks of Allergan in USA were suspended by the USPTO until the final decision of EUIPO.

The JUVEDERM brand has been subject of Prior Use since 1999 before Allergan for Class 3 for cosmetics and earlier registration in Class 5 for pharmaceutical products by DermaVita - recognized definitely by the Lebanese judiciary through a ruling of the Supreme Court of Beirut dated 29/01/2015. This is the court judgment, which confirm the Prior Use of the trademark JUVEDERM to DermaVita.

All European JUVEDERM trademarks of Allergan in Class 5 for pharmaceutical products are in cancellation procedure for bad faith.

Furthermore, more than 150 trademark opposition and cancellation actions between DermaVita and Allergan have been filed in various national trademark offices.

During 2019, the JUVEDERM trademark of DermaVita was successfully registered in Russia and China, despite opposition.

To 01/11/2019 - DermaVita, owner of the JUVEDERM brand for Class 3 products in more than 60 countries, has instituted proceedings to have its rights of the JUVEDERM brand recognized.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermavita-reports-latest-euipo-finding-on-its-brand-juvederm-300949994.html

SOURCE DermaVita


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:48pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
01:48pLocal Car Wash Gives Back for the Holidays
PR
01:48pMEDIA ALERT : Absolute to Host Fireside Chat at TD Securities 2019 Technology Conference
BU
01:46pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:46pCORIZON : Inmate says he was told to wash, reuse disposable catheters
AQ
01:43pALLISON TRANSMISSION : New Allison Transmission-equipped Mercedes-Benz Actros NGT with CNG engine launched at Municipalia
PU
01:43pVERISK ANALYTICS : CMS holds webinar on WCMSA Electronic Attestations for Self-Administered Accounts
PU
01:43pBCA MARKETPLAC : BCA Marketplace
PU
01:43pALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group