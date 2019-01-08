Log in
Dermatology Hall of Fame to Recognize Industry Pioneers

01/08/2019 | 10:14am EST

Inaugural event will be held next month in Washington DC

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermatology Hall of Fame will honor its first inductees February 28, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The organization, founded in 2018, was established to recognize and honor past and present luminaries within all areas of dermatology.

“The field of dermatology has been furthered by tremendous advances over the last 20 years,” according to board member Daniel Mark Siegel, M.D, M.S. “It is time to recognize those giants who have had the biggest impact in the field.”

In addition to Dr. Siegel, the Executive Board of the Dermatology Hall of Fame includes other distinguished experts across the specialty, including:

  • C. William Hanke, M.D.
  • Douglas DiRuggiero, MHS, PA-C
  • Jill Waibel, M.D.
  • Mark Lebwohl, M.D.
  • Robert Kirsner, M.D.

Each year, the Executive Board will consider nominees — living or deceased — based on achievements in or contributions to the field of dermatology. Nominees include those considered to have made extraordinary advancements in the field of dermatology from significant corporate contributions to individual achievements, past or present. A Selection Committee will be the final vote on nominees.

Nominations for the Dermatology Hall of Fame inductees will be made within subspecialties and based on four categories:

  • Excellence in education and teaching
  • Technology and product innovation
  • Research and discovery
  • Humanitarian

“What an exciting step for our profession to identify those who have had the greatest impact on colleagues, peers, and patients,” said Douglas DiRuggiero, PA-C, M.­H.S.  “As a member of the newly formed executive board of directors, it is truly a joy to be part of such a prestigious endeavor.” 

This year’s Dermatology Hall of Fame inductees will be presented at a ceremony in Washington DC, during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

For more information about the Dermatology Hall of Fame or to learn how you can attend, click here.

About the Dermatology Hall of Fame

Established in 2018, the Dermatology Hall of Fame (DHF) recognizes the individuals and revolutionary ideas that have refined the practice of dermatology. This prestigious nomination honors leaders who have distinguished themselves through their significant contributions, highlighting early achievements and successful innovators who have — and continue to — inspire, inform and improve treatment. Learn more at www.thedermatologyhalloffame.org.

Media contact:

Jill DeCoste
617.347.0147
jdecoste@quenchcollectivellc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
