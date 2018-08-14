Desalination & Water Sector Report, 2018 Edition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Desalination
& Water Sector Report - 1st Edition - 2018" report has been
Desalination is one of many technologies for water supply. In 2018
desalination accounted for 13.9% of the capex for municipal and
industrial water supply and the cumulative desalination plants delivered
less than 1% of the supply of water. It is the most expensive form of
delivering fresh water and it can cause serious environmental damage
with discharges of brine into inland seas. So, when is it viable?
Desalination is sometimes the only solution for water supply in very
demanding circumstances, either of water shortage or when ultra pure
water is required for industrial process.
This report positions desalination in the maze of water flows and
treatment technologies for water and waste, and examines competitive
technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The World's Water Supply, Consumption And Pollution
2. Desalination And The Wider Water Market
3. Water Pollution
4. Municipal Wastewater Treatment
5. Agricultural Wastewater Treatment
6. Industrial Wastewater Treatment
7. Desalination Technologies
8. Renewable Energy Powered Desalination
9. Costs Of Desalination
10. Future Technologies
11. Peak Salt - Environmental Impact Of Desalination
12. Water Types
13. Global Desalination Market
14. National Desalination Markets - Middle East
15. National Desalination Markets - Africa
16. National Desalination Markets - Asia
17. National Desalination Markets - The Stans
18. National Desalination Markets - Pacific
19. National Desalination Markets - Americas
20. National Desalination Markets - Europe
21. Water & Waste Treatment And Desalination Companies
-
Suez
-
Veolia Environnement
-
SAUR Group-Societ d'Amnagement Urbain et Rural
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cc7qbv/desalination_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005337/en/