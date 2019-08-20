Desane : 2019 Final Dividend

The Board of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce that it has declared an ordinary final dividend of 3 cents per share, partially franked ("Final Dividend").
This brings the total dividend for FY19 to 5.25 cents per share.
The timetable for the Final Dividend is as follows:
Ex‐dividend trading commences
Thursday, 10 October 2019
Record date for Final Dividend
Friday, 11 October 2019
Payment date
Friday, 25 October 2019
For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:
Phil Montrone OAM
Jack Sciara
Managing Director & CEO
Company Secretary
Desane Group Holdings Limited
Desane Group Holdings Limited
(02) 9555 9922
(02) 9555 9922
philmontrone@desane.com.au
jacksciara@desane.com.au
ABOUT DESANE:
Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.