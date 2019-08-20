Desane : 2019 Final Dividend

The Board of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce that it has declared an ordinary final dividend of 3 cents per share, partially franked ("Final Dividend").

This brings the total dividend for FY19 to 5.25 cents per share.

The timetable for the Final Dividend is as follows: Ex‐dividend trading commences Thursday, 10 October 2019 Record date for Final Dividend Friday, 11 October 2019 Payment date Friday, 25 October 2019

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au

Phil Montrone OAM Jack Sciara Managing Director & CEO Company Secretary Desane Group Holdings Limited Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 (02) 9555 9922 philmontrone@desane.com.au jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.