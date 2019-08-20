Log in
Desane : 2019 Final Dividend

08/20/2019 | 04:07am EDT

ASX release

20 August 2019

2019 FINAL DIVIDEND

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944 www.desane.com.au

The Board of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce that it has declared an ordinary final dividend of 3 cents per share, partially franked ("Final Dividend").

This brings the total dividend for FY19 to 5.25 cents per share.

The timetable for the Final Dividend is as follows:

Ex‐dividend trading commences

Thursday, 10 October 2019

Record date for Final Dividend

Friday, 11 October 2019

Payment date

Friday, 25 October 2019

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM

Jack Sciara

Managing Director & CEO

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

philmontrone@desane.com.au

jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 08:06:05 UTC
