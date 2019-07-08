DESANE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

Non‐Executive Director John Bartholomew Retires after 30 Years' Service

Peter Krejci Appointed Non‐Executive Director

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) ("the Company" or "Desane") wishes to announce that Mr John Bartholomew is retiring as a Non‐Executive Director of the Company, effective today.

Mr Bartholomew joined Desane in 1989 as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, before being appointed to the Board as a Non‐Executive Director in 2010.

In thanking Mr Bartholomew, Desane's Chairman, Prof. John Sheehan AM, said: "John has been a highly‐valued member of Desane's management team and Board over the past 30 years, making an enormous contribution to the stability and growth of the Company. We wish John well in his retirement."

John Bartholomew

Desane's Chairman, Prof. John Sheehan, also announced, that effective today, Mr Peter Krejci will succeed Mr Bartholomew as Non‐Executive Director of Desane.

Mr Krejci, who has over 20 years' experience in corporate management, is a founding Principal of BRI Ferrier and also a Director of The Huntley Group and a Director of Castlereagh Capital.

His professional experience covers financial services, property and construction, retail, logistics, manufacturing and mining. Mr Krejci holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting & Legal Studies) from Charles Sturt University and is a Member of Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand.

Peter Krejci