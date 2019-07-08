Log in
Desane : Announces Resignation & Appointment of Directors

07/08/2019 | 04:03am EDT

ASX and Media release

8 July 2019

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944 www.desane.com.au

DESANE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

  • Non‐Executive Director John Bartholomew Retires after 30 Years' Service
  • Peter Krejci Appointed Non‐Executive Director

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) ("the Company" or "Desane") wishes to announce that Mr John Bartholomew is retiring as a Non‐Executive Director of the Company, effective today.

Mr Bartholomew joined Desane in 1989 as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, before being appointed to the Board as a Non‐Executive Director in 2010.

In thanking Mr Bartholomew, Desane's Chairman, Prof. John Sheehan AM, said: "John has been a highly‐valued member of Desane's management team and Board over the past 30 years, making an enormous contribution to the stability and growth of the Company. We wish John well in his retirement."

John Bartholomew

Desane's Chairman, Prof. John Sheehan, also announced, that effective today, Mr Peter Krejci will succeed Mr Bartholomew as Non‐Executive Director of Desane.

Mr Krejci, who has over 20 years' experience in corporate management, is a founding Principal of BRI Ferrier and also a Director of The Huntley Group and a Director of Castlereagh Capital.

His professional experience covers financial services, property and construction, retail, logistics, manufacturing and mining. Mr Krejci holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting & Legal Studies) from Charles Sturt University and is a Member of Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand.

Peter Krejci

In welcoming Peter Krejci, Prof. John Sheehan AM, said: "We are delighted that Peter Krejci has joined the Board of Desane. Peter's breadth of professional experience, particularly in the financial services and property and construction sectors, make him an excellent addition to the Board and will support Desane's planned growth into the future."

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM

Jack Sciara

Managing Director & CEO

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

philmontrone@desane.com.au

jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company based in Sydney, NSW. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.

Page 2

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:02:06 UTC
