Desane : Announces Strong 2019 Half Year Result

02/19/2019 | 08:49pm EST

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX and Media release

ASX CODE/ DGH

Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf

20 February 2019

26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

T/ 02 9555 9922

F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

DESANE ANNOUNCES STRONG 2019 HALF YEAR RESULT

Sydney based property group, Desane Group Holdings Limited (Desane, Company or Group), today announced an EBIT of $39.7m. The strong result came on the back of the sale of its Rozelle property.

Since 2014 Desane has reported over $64.7m of EBIT and distributed over $16.0m of fully franked dividends to its shareholders.

Managing Director, Mr Phil Montrone, said: "Our Company's knowledge and ability to add value to our Group's property assets has allowed us to deliver strong capital growth through repositioning of our assets and delivering value for our shareholders."

Desane's strong balance sheet will provide the financial capacity to continue to expand its property portfolio. As at 31 December 2018, Desane's NTA per share stands at $1.47.

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM

Jack Sciara

Managing Director & CEO

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

philmontrone@desane.com.au

jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 01:48:04 UTC
