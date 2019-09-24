Desane : Annual Report to shareholders

I can report to shareholders that the Group's earnings before interest and tax, for the financial year ending 30 June 2019, was $39.2m and the Group's net assets are $91.85m. The Group's net tangible assets (NTA) now stand at $1.43 per security accounting for the proposed dividend payment.

The Board has resolved to declare an increased final dividend of

3.00 cents per security, partially franked, to be paid in October 2019. This will bring the total dividend for FY19 to 5.25 cents per security.

Maintenance of the Group's continuing strong financial results was achieved notwithstanding

a year of significant uncertainty surrounding the proposed compulsory acquisition of our flagship property at 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle. The resolution of this matter resulted in the sale of the property for $78m plus GST in November 2018.

During the course of the financial year, management has been active in progressing the Company's property projects, which include 91 Thornton Drive, Penrith and 159 Allen Street, Leichhardt. I believe that the undersupply of new housing, as well as building approvals for development in locations close to public transport, as well as city centres, will strengthen the underlying values of these properties over the medium term.