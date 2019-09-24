|
Desane : Annual Report to shareholders
09/24/2019 | 09:53pm EDT
|
At a Glance
|
3
|
Chairman's Report
|
4
|
Chief Executive's Report
|
6
|
Meet the Board
|
16
|
Directors' Report
|
18
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
27
|
Financial Statements
|
28
|
Directors' Declaration
|
67
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
68
|
Shareholder Information
|
73
|
Corporate Directory
|
75
Investing for tomorrow, today.
3
We are focused on creating wealth for our shareholders by specialising in property development and property investment operations. Our in-depth knowledge of these sectors, together with our intimate understanding of our clients and customers allows us to transform add value opportunities into long term earnings and growth, ensuring consistent returns for shareholders.
Rewarding shareholders
$16.8m FRANKED DIVIDENDS
PAID OVER PAST
5 FINANCIAL YEARS
Solid balance sheet
|
|
|
|
Cash & Other Assets
|
$46.2m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
159 Allen St, Leichhardt
|
$22.8m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$91.9m
|
|
|
7 Sirius Road, Lane Cove
|
$7.5m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91 Thornton Drive, Penrith
|
$7.2m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Sirius Road, Lane Cove
|
$5.9m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S4, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont
|
$2.3m
|
|
|
|
|
|
$39.2m $27.3m $1.43
Desane Group Holdings Limited - 2019 Annual Report
It gives me great pleasure to introduce the Annual Report of Desane Group Holdings Limited for 2019.
has continued to prosper due to the superb quality of its senior management and the invaluable contribution of its past and present Board. Importantly, I need to record my appreciation, on behalf of both the Board and Desane staff, of the long service by Mr John Bartholomew to the Group, firstly as Company Secretary (1989-2016) and subsequently as a Director (2010-2019) of Desane Group Holdings Limited. John's careful assessment of financial matters over a long period of time was a crucial underpinning of the Group's success, and I wish him well in his
PROFESSOR JOHN SHEEHAN AM
Chairman, Desane Group Holdings
I can report to shareholders that the Group's earnings before interest and tax, for the financial year ending 30 June 2019, was $39.2m and the Group's net assets are $91.85m. The Group's net tangible assets (NTA) now stand at $1.43 per security accounting for the proposed dividend payment.
The Board has resolved to declare an increased final dividend of
3.00 cents per security, partially franked, to be paid in October 2019. This will bring the total dividend for FY19 to 5.25 cents per security.
Maintenance of the Group's continuing strong financial results was achieved notwithstanding
a year of significant uncertainty surrounding the proposed compulsory acquisition of our flagship property at 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle. The resolution of this matter resulted in the sale of the property for $78m plus GST in November 2018.
During the course of the financial year, management has been active in progressing the Company's property projects, which include 91 Thornton Drive, Penrith and 159 Allen Street, Leichhardt. I believe that the undersupply of new housing, as well as building approvals for development in locations close to public transport, as well as city centres, will strengthen the underlying values of these properties over the medium term.
In addition, the Group's management continues to be active in canvassing the acquisition of properties for investment and or redevelopment in a number of strategic locations in the Sydney metropolitan area.
As mentioned in my report last year, increasingly fragile international relations, notably between the USA and China, coupled with the prospect of Brexit with the United Kingdom leaving the European Community (EU), has continued
to reinforce perceptions of the robustness of the Australian property market. Indeed, overseas investors in both domestic equities and local property continue to regard Australia as a safe haven for their funds.
The recent reduction in official interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia has highlighted for many commentators, the concomitant inversion of benchmark bond yields, in both Australia and overseas. Paradoxically, the reduction in official interest rates and the yield curve inversion has resulted in a focus on direct investment in primary Australian property markets, with their significantly higher returns and arguably less risk.
Finally, I can report to shareholders that this annual report is the 32nd such report of Desane Group Holdings Limited. Your Company
well-deserved retirement.
The search to replace John Bartholomew and his special skills has resulted in the appointment of Mr Peter Krejci, who joined the Board on 8 July 2019. Peter has a range of financial and corporate expertise which will add to the already significant experience of current Directors, sharing strong and aligned values. I welcome Peter as he joins the Board in the new financial year.
Your Board remains confident the current strategies will continue to result in asset growth and consistent earnings in future years for shareholders. I congratulate both the Group Executives and the employees of Desane Group Holdings Limited for the solid and as always, prudent management of the Group.
Finally, I would like to welcome those shareholders who have recently joined the Company. The Board looks forward to a rewarding and fruitful association with those new shareholders during the coming years.
Professor John Sheehan AM
Chairman, Desane Group Holdings
Desane Group Holdings Limited - 2019 Annual Report
CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT
6
This year has been an eventful and financially rewarding year for Desane and its shareholders.
The sale and settlement of our Company's Rozelle flagship property to the NSW Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) in November 2018 for $78m, under the compulsory acquisition process has enabled our Company's management to focus its attention on identifying property investment assets with strong underlying covenants in close proximity to major infrastructure over the short to medium term.
The sale of the Rozelle property has also enabled Desane to enter FY20 with a historically low gearing and well capitalised balance sheet, including just over $46m in cash reserves. Together with the low cost of debt and a disciplined investment strategy, this should deliver predictable earnings and build long term value for our shareholders.
The opportunity to unlock future value-add strategies coupled with the Group's development pipeline should also provide significant shareholder value over the longer term.
Desane's existing property investment assets are continuing to perform well. These properties are highly sought after as investor demand remains robust. Desane will continue to review its portfolio and look to recycle capital from assets where it has already added significant value.
Desane's management believes that the underlying value of these properties should increase over the medium term, given their close proximity to public infrastructure, as well as established city centres.
PHIL MONTRONE OAM
Managing Director & CEO Desane Group Holdings
PROPERTY REVIEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT CONTINUED
8
159 Allen Street,
Leichhardt
The 2,792m2 property is located 5 kilometres from Sydney's CBD and is zoned R1 General Residential. The property is located less than 200 metres from Hawthorne Station on the Sydney Light Rail Network and is a rare development opportunity in Sydney's city fringe.
Artist's impression
Desane lodged a Development Application with the Inner West Council for a part
3-4 storey and part 4-5 storey residential apartment complex consisting of 46 residential apartments.
Desane purchased this property off-market for $21.0m in April 2018. Settlement is due to occur in FY20.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|
|
|
|