Desane : FY18 Results Guidance

ASX and Media release

22 August 2018

ABN/ 61 003 184 932 ASX CODE/ DGH 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039 PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

FY18 RESULTS GUIDANCE

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) wishes to advise that it expects to report earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the range of $1.5 million to $1.6 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. The final FY18 results are subject to completion of the audit review.

Detailed information regarding the operational performance of Desane will be provided to the market with the release of Desane's audited financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. Following finalisation of the financial statements and completion of the audit review, Desane expects to announce its 2018 results on or before 28 August 2018.

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM Managing Director & CEO Desane Group Holdings LimitedJack Sciara Company Secretary

(02) 9555 9922 philmontrone@desane.com.au

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.