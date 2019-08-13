Desane : FY19 Results Guidance

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) wishes to advise that it expects to report earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the range of $39.1 million to $39.3 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The final FY19 results are subject to completion of the audit review.

Detailed information regarding the operational performance of Desane will be provided to the market with the release of Desane's audited financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Following finalisation of the financial statements and completion of the audit review, Desane expects to announce its 2019 results on or before 23 August 2019.

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM Jack Sciara Managing Director & CEO Company Secretary Desane Group Holdings Limited Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 (02) 9555 9922 philmontrone@desane.com.au jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.