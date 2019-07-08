Desane : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
DESANE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
61 003 184 932
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
JOHN WILLIAM BARTHOLOMEW
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
10 August 2018
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
8 July 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil.
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
|
|
|
to the relevant interest
|
|
|
Joju Super Fund (Beneficiary)
|
584,877
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Judith Bartholomew (Wife)
|
11,274
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Kylie Campbell (Daughter)
|
990
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Karen Bartholomew (Daughter)
|
75,494
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
|
|
|
|
Detail of contract
|
NOT APPLICABLE
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
NOT APPLICABLE
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
NOT APPLICABLE
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
NOT APPLICABLE
|
interest relates
|
|
|
|
|
