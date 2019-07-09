Log in
Desane : Founding Principal of BRI Ferrier Joins Desane Board

07/09/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

ASX and Media release

10 July 2019

FOUNDING PRINCIPAL OF BRI FERRIER JOINS DESANE BOARD

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944 www.desane.com.au

Mr Peter Krejci, a founding Principal of BRI Ferrier, has joined the Board of Sydney‐based property group, Desane Group Holdings Limited.

Peter has over 20 years of experience in corporate management and his professional experience covers financial services, property and construction, retail, logistics, manufacturing and mining. Peter is a Director of The Huntley Group and a Director of Castlereagh Capital.

In accepting the appointment to the Board, Peter Krejci said, "My appointment to the Board of a skilled, dynamic and growing Sydney‐based property group provides me an opportunity to share my skills and knowledge in my various areas of expertise. I look forward to working with the Desane Board in growing Desane's asset base and shareholder value."

The Chairman of Desane, Prof. John Sheehan AM, welcomed the appointment of Peter Krejci, saying "We are delighted with Peter's appointment to the Board. His professional experience, in particular in the financial services and property and construction sectors, will support Desane's planned growth."

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM

Jack Sciara

Managing Director & CEO

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

philmontrone@desane.com.au

jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, NSW. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 02:02:30 UTC
