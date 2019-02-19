Desane : Interim Fully Franked Dividend of 2.25 Cents Per Share

ASX release

20 February 2019

INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 2.25 CENTS PER SHARE

ABN/ 61 003 184 932 ASX CODE/ DGH Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009 PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

The Board of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("Desane") is pleased to announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

The timetable for the Interim Dividend is as follows:

Ex‐dividend trading commences Thursday, 7 March 2019 Record date for Interim Dividend Friday, 8 March 2019 Payment date and issue of shareholding statements Friday, 29 March 2019

As previously announced, the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") has been suspended until further notice and the DRP will not apply to the Interim Dividend payable on 29 March 2019.

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM Managing Director & CEOJack Sciara Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 philmontrone@desane.com.au

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.