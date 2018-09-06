Log in
Desane : NSW Court of Appeal Judgement

09/06/2018 | 03:41am CEST

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX release

ASX CODE/ DGH

6 September 2018

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

www.desane.com.au

NSW COURT OF APPEAL JUDGEMENT

68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039

T/ 02 9555 9922

F/ 02 9555 9944

Desane Properties Pty Limited, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("Desane") (ASX: DGH), provides an update to the market on the legal proceedings relating to the proposed compulsory acquisition of its 5,274m2 flagship property, located at 6872 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle, by the Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS").

Today, Thursday, 6 September 2018, the NSW Court of Appeal handed down its judgement in the matter.

The judgement set aside the decision and Final Orders made by His Honour Hammerschlag J. of 18 May 2018 in the NSW Supreme Court. The appeal by RMS was allowed.

Desane said it was disappointed by today's judgement and will now consider both the judgement and its options.

Desane's Chairman, Professor John Sheehan AM said, "Whatever course of action the Company decides, has to be in the best interest of its shareholders".

"We have always maintained that ongoing legal proceedings were never our preferred course of action."

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.

DESANE MEDIA CONTACT - 0411 254 390

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Prof. John Sheehan AM Chairman

Jack Sciara Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:41:01 UTC
