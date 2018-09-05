Desane : NSW Court of Appeal Update

ASX release

5 September 2018

NSW COURT OF APPEAL UPDATE

Desane Properties Pty Limited, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("Desane") (ASX: DGH), provides an update to the market on the legal proceedings relating to the proposed compulsory acquisition of its 5,274m2 flagship property, located at 68‐72

Lilyfield Road, Rozelle, by the Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS").

RMS appealed against the judgement and Final Orders made by the NSW Supreme Court on 23 May 2018.

Judgement by the Court of Appeal, as advised, will be handed down tomorrow, Thursday, 6

September 2018 at 10:00am before Chief Justice J. Ward (Eq).

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.

