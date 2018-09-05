Log in
Desane : NSW Court of Appeal Update

09/05/2018 | 07:37am CEST

ASX release

5 September 2018

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

T/ 02 9555 9922

F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

NSW COURT OF APPEAL UPDATE

Desane Properties Pty Limited, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("Desane") (ASX: DGH), provides an update to the market on the legal proceedings relating to the proposed compulsory acquisition of its 5,274m2 flagship property, located at 6872

Lilyfield Road, Rozelle, by the Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS").

RMS appealed against the judgement and Final Orders made by the NSW Supreme Court on 23 May 2018.

Judgement by the Court of Appeal, as advised, will be handed down tomorrow, Thursday, 6

September 2018 at 10:00am before Chief Justice J. Ward (Eq).

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.

DESANE MEDIA CONTACT - 0411 254 390

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Prof. John Sheehan AM Chairman

Jack Sciara Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
