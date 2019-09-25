|
Desane : Notice of Annual General Meeting / Proxy Form
09/25/2019 | 02:53am BST
ASX release
25 September 2019
ABN/ 61 003 184 932
ASX CODE/ DGH
Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009
PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944 www.desane.com.au
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING / PROXY FORM
Please find attached a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form, which are being mailed to shareholders.
For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:
|
Phil Montrone OAM
|
Jack Sciara
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
Company Secretary
|
Desane Group Holdings Limited
|
Desane Group Holdings Limited
|
(02) 9555 9922
|
(02) 9555 9922
|
philmontrone@desane.com.au
|
jacksciara@desane.com.au
ABOUT DESANE:
Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.
Notice of Annual
General Meeting
2019
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held at:
Doltone House - the Loft
Level 3, Jones Bay Wharf
26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009 on Friday, 1 November 2019 commencing 10:00am (Registrations commence 9:30 am)
AGM LOCATION - Jones Bay Wharf
Desane
AGM
AGM LOCATION - Doltone House, the Loft, Jones Bay Wharf
Desane
AGM
HOW TO ACCESS DOLTONE HOUSE - THE LOFT From the ground level on Pirrama Road, take the lift to Level 3.
PARKING
Metered parking is available on Pirrama Road and the surrounding area. A Wilson Parking station is located across the road from Jones Bay Wharf at 17‐32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont.
LIGHT RAIL
The light rail departs from Central Station to The Star Station every 10 to 15 minutes. Timetables are subject to change.
BUS
The State Transit Bus Route 389 regularly departs from City - Town Hall Park Street to Pirrama Road. For route and timetable information, call 131 500 or visit www.transportnsw.info
|
Page | 2
|
Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932
The business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is set out below.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Item 1: Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the financial statements, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report of Desane Group Holdings Limited, for the year ended 30 June 2019.
No voting is required for this item as there is no requirement for shareholders to approve this item.
Item 2: Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following non binding resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report of Desane Group Holdings Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."
Item 3: Election of Mr Peter Krejci (non‐executive Director)
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
Invitation
After the meeting, all shareholders are invited to join the Directors for light refreshments.
The Notes and Explanatory Statements form part of this Notice and should be read in conjunction with it.
Annual Report
The Annual Report of the Company, including the financial report, Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, is available on the Company's website at desane.com.au and will be available at the AGM.
By Order of the Board,
Jack Sciara
Company Secretary
25 September 2019
"That Peter Krejci, being a non‐executive Director of the Company who retires from office by rotation in accordance with clause 4.3(c) of the Constitution, and being eligible, offers himself for re‐election, be re‐elected as a non‐executive Director of the Company."
|
Page | 3
|
Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932
NOTES
Eligibility to attend and vote
Registered shareholders of the Company as at 7.00 pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 will be entitled to vote in person or by proxy.
How to vote
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at this AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in their stead. Please note the following in relation to voting by proxy:
-
A proxy form is included with this notice of AGM and must be completed if you wish to appoint a proxy;
-
If you are entitled to attend and vote at this AGM, you may appoint:
-
-
A person (that person need not be a shareholder of the Company but should be a person over the age of 18 years); or
-
Two persons as your proxy or proxies, to attend and vote for you at the meeting, if the shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the same meeting.
-
You may appoint a maximum of two proxies and may state on the proxy form what proportion or number of your votes each proxy is being appointed to exercise. If you appoint two proxies and do not specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, each of the proxies may exercise half of your votes.
-
Please note:
-
-
If proxy holders vote, they must vote all directed proxies as directed; and
-
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman who must vote the proxies as directed.
Proxy vote if appointment specifies a way to vote
Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote a particular Item and, if it does:
-
the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
-
if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the Item - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and
-
if the proxy is the Chairman of the meeting at which the Item is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
-
if the proxy is not the Chairman - the proxy need not vote on a poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).
Transfer of non‐chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances
Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:
-
an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular Item at a meeting of the members of the Company; and
-
the appointed proxy is not the Chairman of the meeting; and
-
at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the Item; and
-
either of the following applies:
o the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; or
-
the proxy does not vote on the Item,
the Chairman of the meeting is taken, before voting on the Item closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the Item at the meeting.
-
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the proxy form enclosed with this notice of AGM. The
Company must receive your completed and signed proxy form no later than 10:00am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 30 October 2019.
If you sign under power of attorney or as a corporate representative, that power of attorney or corporate representative appointment (or a certified copy of it) must be provided.
Proxy forms received later than the date specified will be invalid.
|
Page | 4
|
Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:52:03 UTC
|
|
|09/24
|SHISEIDO : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza, Tokyo in April 2020
|
PU
|09/24
|PG&E : to Initiate Second Public Safety Power Shutoff to Approximately 48,200 Customers in Seven North Bay and Sierra Foothill Counties Due to Dry, Hot, Windy Weather Conditions
|
BU
|09/24
|CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Issue of Us$200,000,000 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023
|
PU
|09/24
|URBANISE COM : Strata Update (62)
|
PU
|09/24
|HYATT HOTELS : Introduces Caption by , a New Brand Designed to Inspire Personal Connection
|
BU
|09/24
|BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member Masai in Mie (Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan)
|
PU
|09/24
|WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
|
RE
|09/24
|BRF : announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024
|
PR
|09/24
|9F INC : . to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 27, 2019
|
AQ
|09/24
|BIOALBERTA : Recognizes Alberta Innovators and Entrepreneurs at 2019 Awards Gala
|
BU
|
|
|