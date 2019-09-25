Desane : Notice of Annual General Meeting / Proxy Form

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING / PROXY FORM

Please find attached a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form, which are being mailed to shareholders.

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM Jack Sciara Managing Director & CEO Company Secretary Desane Group Holdings Limited Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 (02) 9555 9922 philmontrone@desane.com.au jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.