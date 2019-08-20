Desane : Preliminary Final Report

ASX and Media release
20 August 2019
DESANE GROUP FULL YEAR RESULTS - 30 JUNE 2019
-
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $39.2m, primarily due to the sale of 68‐72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle
-
Net profit after tax (NPAT) of $27.3m
-
Net tangible asset (NTA) per share of $1.43, up from $0.79 at 30 June 2018
-
Total Group assets of $91.9m
-
Total dividend for the full year of 5.25c per share, partially franked
Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19). This financial year, the Group achieved a statutory net profit after tax of $27.3 million.
Result Commentary:
Desane's CEO and Managing Director, Phil Montrone, said: "We have delivered a strong earnings performance for investors during FY19 and provided shareholders with dividend and asset growth as a result."
"Over the past twelve months, total revenue from operating activities has increased by 108%, total assets have increased by 98%, rental income has increased by 78% and net tangible assets per share have increased by 81%."
"As a result of its continued strong financial performance, Desane has rewarded shareholders again by declaring a final partially franked dividend of 3.0 cents per share to be paid on 25 October 2019. Desane has rewarded shareholders with just under $17.0m in franked dividends distributed over the past five (5) financial years."
Investments:
Desane's investment property portfolio continued to perform well in FY19.
Property investment assets with strong underlying leasing covenants in close proximity to major infrastructure will be highly sought after as investor demand remains robust. The limited availability of acquisition options is continuing to drive competition for assets along the eastern seaboard including the capital cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Developments:
Desane continued to add value to its development pipeline throughout FY19, predominantly by lodging a Development Application in relation to 159 Allen Street, Leichhardt as well as lodging a planning proposal for 91 Thornton Drive, Penrith.
Desane believes that the undersupply of new housing, as well as building approvals for development in locations close to good public transport as well as city centres, will strengthen the underlying values of these properties over the medium term.
Company outlook and capacity to fund new opportunities:
Commenting on Desane's FY20 outlook, Mr Montrone said "With the Company's historically low gearing, a well capitalised balance sheet, low cost of debt and disciplined investment strategy, the Board and management remain focused on investing in and acquiring properties that deliver predictable earnings in future years and build long term value for our shareholders."
|
ABOUT DESANE:
Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.
Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report
This full year final report is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A.
Results for announcement to the market
For the year ended 30 June 2019
(Comparative figures being the year ended 30 June 2018)
|
|
Year Ended
|
Year ended
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Property investment - rental
|
2,163
|
1,216
|
78%
|
Property services
|
1,054
|
192
|
449%
|
Property and project management
|
75
|
62
|
21%
|
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax
|
27,297
|
664
|
4,011%
|
Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members
|
27,297
|
664
|
4,011%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount
|
|
|
security
|
per security
|
Dividend information
|
|
|
|
Interim dividend (paid 29 March 2019)
|
|
2.25 cents
|
100%
|
Final dividend
|
|
3.00 cents
|
55%
|
Final dividend dates:
|
|
|
|
Ex dividend date
|
|
10 October 2019
|
|
Record date
|
|
11 October 2019
|
|
Payment date
|
|
25 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
The DRP has been suspended until further notice and will not operate in respect of the final dividend payable on 25 October 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
Current Period
|
|
corresponding
|
|
|
|
period
|
Earnings per security (EPS)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS
|
|
66.73 cents
|
1.78 cents
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
66.73 cents
|
1.62 cents
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
|
|
|
|
Net tangible asset backing per Ordinary Share
|
$1.43
|
$0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Period
|
|
|
corresponding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
|
|
$A'000
|
|
|
Details of aggregate share of profits/(losses) of associates and joint
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
venture entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group's share of associates and joint venture entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities before tax
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
(731)
|
|
|
Income tax on ordinary activities
|
|
|
|
(12,000)
|
|
219
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
Extraordinary items net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
‐
|
|
‐
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
‐
|
|
‐
|
|
|
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint venture entities
|
|
28,000
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material interests in entities which are not controlled entities
The Group has an interest (that is material to it) in the following entities:
|
|
Name of Entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of ownership interest held at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period or date of disposal
|
|
Contribution to net profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity accounted associates and
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
|
corresponding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
corresponding
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
joint venture entities
|
|
Current period
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
$A'000
|
|
|
$A'000
|
|
|
Lilyfield Road Joint Venture
|
|
70%
|
|
|
70%
|
|
28,000
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For a brief explanation of any of the figures reported above, please refer to the Director's Report in the Full Year Financial Report.
This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2019 Full Year Financial Report and the attached media release for commentary and explanation of the results.
The accounts were reviewed by the Company's auditors, whose report is attached as part of the Full Year Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
All documents comprise the information required under listing rule 4.3A.
|
FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932 and its controlled entities.
