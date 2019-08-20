Desane : Preliminary Final Report

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $39.2m, primarily due to the sale of 68‐72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle

Net profit after tax (NPAT) of $27.3m

Net tangible asset (NTA) per share of $1.43, up from $0.79 at 30 June 2018

Total Group assets of $91.9m

Total dividend for the full year of 5.25c per share, partially franked

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19). This financial year, the Group achieved a statutory net profit after tax of $27.3 million.

Result Commentary:

Desane's CEO and Managing Director, Phil Montrone, said: "We have delivered a strong earnings performance for investors during FY19 and provided shareholders with dividend and asset growth as a result."

"Over the past twelve months, total revenue from operating activities has increased by 108%, total assets have increased by 98%, rental income has increased by 78% and net tangible assets per share have increased by 81%."

"As a result of its continued strong financial performance, Desane has rewarded shareholders again by declaring a final partially franked dividend of 3.0 cents per share to be paid on 25 October 2019. Desane has rewarded shareholders with just under $17.0m in franked dividends distributed over the past five (5) financial years."

Investments:

Desane's investment property portfolio continued to perform well in FY19.

Property investment assets with strong underlying leasing covenants in close proximity to major infrastructure will be highly sought after as investor demand remains robust. The limited availability of acquisition options is continuing to drive competition for assets along the eastern seaboard including the capital cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.