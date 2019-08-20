Log in
Desane : Preliminary Final Report

0
08/20/2019 | 04:07am EDT

ASX and Media release

20 August 2019

DESANE GROUP FULL YEAR RESULTS - 30 JUNE 2019

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

Suite 4, Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040 T/ 02 9555 9922 F/ 02 9555 9944 www.desane.com.au

  • Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $39.2m, primarily due to the sale of 68‐72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle
  • Net profit after tax (NPAT) of $27.3m
  • Net tangible asset (NTA) per share of $1.43, up from $0.79 at 30 June 2018
  • Total Group assets of $91.9m
  • Total dividend for the full year of 5.25c per share, partially franked

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH or Desane) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19). This financial year, the Group achieved a statutory net profit after tax of $27.3 million.

Result Commentary:

Desane's CEO and Managing Director, Phil Montrone, said: "We have delivered a strong earnings performance for investors during FY19 and provided shareholders with dividend and asset growth as a result."

"Over the past twelve months, total revenue from operating activities has increased by 108%, total assets have increased by 98%, rental income has increased by 78% and net tangible assets per share have increased by 81%."

"As a result of its continued strong financial performance, Desane has rewarded shareholders again by declaring a final partially franked dividend of 3.0 cents per share to be paid on 25 October 2019. Desane has rewarded shareholders with just under $17.0m in franked dividends distributed over the past five (5) financial years."

Investments:

Desane's investment property portfolio continued to perform well in FY19.

Property investment assets with strong underlying leasing covenants in close proximity to major infrastructure will be highly sought after as investor demand remains robust. The limited availability of acquisition options is continuing to drive competition for assets along the eastern seaboard including the capital cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Developments:

Desane continued to add value to its development pipeline throughout FY19, predominantly by lodging a Development Application in relation to 159 Allen Street, Leichhardt as well as lodging a planning proposal for 91 Thornton Drive, Penrith.

Desane believes that the undersupply of new housing, as well as building approvals for development in locations close to good public transport as well as city centres, will strengthen the underlying values of these properties over the medium term.

Company outlook and capacity to fund new opportunities:

Commenting on Desane's FY20 outlook, Mr Montrone said "With the Company's historically low gearing, a well capitalised balance sheet, low cost of debt and disciplined investment strategy, the Board and management remain focused on investing in and acquiring properties that deliver predictable earnings in future years and build long term value for our shareholders."

Desane Media Contact: Richard Lenarduzzi - 0411 254 390

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.auor please contact:

Phil Montrone OAM

Jack Sciara

Managing Director & CEO

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

philmontrone@desane.com.au

jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Integrity, work ethic and a commitment to excellence underpins the basis of Desane's long term vision of ensuring maximum value for its shareholders.

Page 2

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

This full year final report is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A.

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 30 June 2019

(Comparative figures being the year ended 30 June 2018)

Year Ended

Year ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$A'000

$A'000

Change

Revenue

Property investment - rental

2,163

1,216

78%

Property services

1,054

192

449%

Property and project management

75

62

21%

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax

27,297

664

4,011%

Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members

27,297

664

4,011%

Amount per

Franked amount

security

per security

Dividend information

Interim dividend (paid 29 March 2019)

2.25 cents

100%

Final dividend

3.00 cents

55%

Final dividend dates:

Ex dividend date

10 October 2019

Record date

11 October 2019

Payment date

25 October 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The DRP has been suspended until further notice and will not operate in respect of the final dividend payable on 25 October 2019.

Previous

Current Period

corresponding

period

Earnings per security (EPS)

Basic EPS

66.73 cents

1.78 cents

Diluted EPS

66.73 cents

1.62 cents

Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible asset backing per Ordinary Share

$1.43

$0.79

Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932

Page 1 of 2

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report 2019

Previous

Current Period

corresponding

period

$A'000

$A'000

Details of aggregate share of profits/(losses) of associates and joint

venture entities

Group's share of associates and joint venture entities

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities before tax

40,000

(731)

Income tax on ordinary activities

(12,000)

219

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax

28,000

(512)

Extraordinary items net of tax

Net profit/(loss)

28,000

(512)

Adjustments

Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint venture entities

28,000

(512)

Material interests in entities which are not controlled entities

The Group has an interest (that is material to it) in the following entities:

Name of Entity

Percentage of ownership interest held at

end of period or date of disposal

Contribution to net profit/(loss)

Previous

Equity accounted associates and

Previous

Current period

corresponding

corresponding

period

joint venture entities

Current period

period

$A'000

$A'000

Lilyfield Road Joint Venture

70%

70%

28,000

(512)

Total

28,000

(512)

For a brief explanation of any of the figures reported above, please refer to the Director's Report in the Full Year Financial Report.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2019 Full Year Financial Report and the attached media release for commentary and explanation of the results.

The accounts were reviewed by the Company's auditors, whose report is attached as part of the Full Year Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

All documents comprise the information required under listing rule 4.3A.

Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932

Page 2 of 2

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report 2019

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Desane Group Holdings Limited ABN 61 003 184 932 and its controlled entities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 08:06:05 UTC
