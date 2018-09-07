Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Desane : Sale of 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle to RMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:57am CEST

ASX and Media release

7 September 2018

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

T/ 02 9555 9922

F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

SALE OF 68-72 LILYFIELD ROAD, ROZELLE TO RMS

Desane Properties Pty Ltd, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) ("Desane", "Group" or "Company") is pleased to advise that it has entered into an unconditional contract for the sale of 6872 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle for $78.0 million plus GST. The sale of the property is by agreement with Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS").

The contract for sale provides for settlement to occur within sixty (60) days of exchange. The contract for sale also provides a first right for Desane to repurchase the property should RMS propose to offer the property for sale in the future.

Desane's Chairman, Professor John Sheehan AM said "Whilst Desane's preference was to deliver the masterplanned mixed use development announced to the market in 2014, shareholders can be satisfied that the sale of the property by agreement represents fair market value for the site. The prospect of further litigation arising from yesterday's decision of the Court of Appeal is not in the best interests of shareholders".

"I wish to thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company over the last two years in relation to the proposed acquisition of its flagship property."

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.

DESANE MEDIA CONTACT: 0411 254 390

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or please contact:

Prof. John Sheehan AM Chairman

Jack Sciara Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922 info@desane.com.au

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 jacksciara@desane.com.au

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aMTN : Experts fear $8.1bn refund order will jeopardise listing of MTN shares on NSE
AQ
02:42aJUPITER MINES : S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance (JMS Inclusion)
PU
02:42aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What it takes to become a data scientist
PU
02:42aRESOURCE GENERATION : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X
PU
02:42aSURGICAL INNOVATION ASSOCIATES : Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Advanced Bioabsorbable Mesh for Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery
BU
02:37aA FANTASY FOOD DRAFT FOR FOOTBALL SEASON : You won't go wrong with these six picks
AQ
02:37aHappy 88th birthday to Publix, where shopping is a pleasure | Doreen Christensen
AQ
02:37aGROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction Provision of Corporate Guarantee
PU
02:36aFYOLO TECHNOLOGY : Week 3 high school football predictions on 10 games in Broward and Palm Beach
AQ
02:31aTRANSURBAN : Morgans rates TCL as Add
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.