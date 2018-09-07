Desane : Sale of 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle to RMS

ASX and Media release

7 September 2018

SALE OF 68-72 LILYFIELD ROAD, ROZELLE TO RMS

Desane Properties Pty Ltd, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) ("Desane", "Group" or "Company") is pleased to advise that it has entered into an unconditional contract for the sale of 68‐72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle for $78.0 million plus GST. The sale of the property is by agreement with Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS").

The contract for sale provides for settlement to occur within sixty (60) days of exchange. The contract for sale also provides a first right for Desane to repurchase the property should RMS propose to offer the property for sale in the future.

Desane's Chairman, Professor John Sheehan AM said "Whilst Desane's preference was to deliver the master‐planned mixed use development announced to the market in 2014, shareholders can be satisfied that the sale of the property by agreement represents fair market value for the site. The prospect of further litigation arising from yesterday's decision of the Court of Appeal is not in the best interests of shareholders".

"I wish to thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company over the last two years in relation to the proposed acquisition of its flagship property."

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.

