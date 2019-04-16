Desert Financial Credit Union : Wins Five CUNA Diamond Awards for Marketing

Desert Financial Credit Union announced today it has received five Diamond Awards from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, including Best of Category for Brand Awareness.

According to the CUNA, the Diamond Awards represent the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business development. The awards honor credit unions in 36 categories, ranging from direct mail to website marketing, and public relations to social media. Judges evaluate entries based on strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and results.

Competing with credit unions from across the country, Desert Financial won in the following categories:

Content Marketing: Key Quest: The Path to Homeownership program

Key Quest: The Path to Homeownership program Video (Non-Commercial) Series: Member testimonials (Juan & Leticia, Noble Bread and Brian’s Story)

Member testimonials (Juan & Leticia, Noble Bread and Brian’s Story) Member or Trade Publications/Newsletters: The Share membership newsletter

membership newsletter One-Time Event: Road Trip 2018

Road Trip 2018 Brand Awareness (Category Best): Train Wrap

“These awards are a testament to the Desert Financial team who works hard each day to reach existing and new members of the credit union,” said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Desert Financial Credit Union. “Following our rebrand from Desert Schools, marketing efforts took a new look and feel, and the energy around what was produced can certainly be felt when you look at the sheer number of awards we took home.”

This year’s Diamond Awards competition received 1,093 entries. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 59 won Category’s Best Awards and 248 won Diamond Awards.

The Council announced the awards at its 26th annual conference, held March 20-23 in Las Vegas. For a complete list of award winners, visit www.cunacouncils.org/awards.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and 48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 115 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are seven CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,000 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.

