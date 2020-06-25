Desert Financial and Local Businesses Giving Sweet Treats for a Year

Credit union with focus on giving back will award 16 $500 gift cards in online contest

Desert Financial proves once again that giving back is “sweet.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005915/en/

Tricia Arce, Founder and Co-owner of Toasted Mallow in Gilbert, is one of four Valley small business owners supported by Desert Financial's "Treats for a Year" online contest. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arizona’s largest credit union will support four local businesses for one of the company’s signature “Random Acts of Kindness” efforts. Beginning June 26 through July 3, anyone can enter to win Sweet Treats for a Year, so winners can also engage in the #KindnessRevolution. Winners will be announced on July 8 on the credit union’s social media pages.

To enter to win, confection lovers should visit desertfinancial.com/sweet-treats and select from one of the four sweet shops to win decadent baked goods such as marshmallow desserts, gourmet popcorn, sweet and savory crepes, or cupcakes, cookies and donuts. Some stores offer shipping across the U.S., so the Random Acts of Kindness can continue.

The merchants across the Valley were selected based on their own passion for investing in local communities: Urban Cookies (Phoenix); Purple Gurl's Popcorn (Glendale); Colados Coffee and Crepes (Avondale); and Toasted Mallow (Gilbert).

Kimberly Horton, Co-owner of Purple Gurl's Popcorn along with her husband, Co-owner Corey, says, “It’s just really generous to even offer a program like this; not only are you bringing kindness to everyone, but showcasing local businesses … and also introducing us to people who’ve never heard of us. It’s a great opportunity to give back, and get some great food.”

Desert Financial, the state’s largest credit union, launched “The Year of Giving” in 2018 as a renewed effort to share success with the community and haven’t stopped since. In 2019, the organization gave nearly $11M to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Their signature Random Acts of Kindness program surprises members and the general public with treats and gifts including Chromebooks for a Title 1 school, boxed lunches for grocery store workers, and iPads for nursing home residents.

Tricia Arce, Founder and Co-owner of Toasted Mallow along with her wife and Co-owner, Hazel, says, “Toasted Mallow is extremely honored to be part of this, especially during this difficult time. Since we are truly in the business of creating smiles and togetherness, this allows Toasted Mallow to be part of something extra special … As a small business we stay very involved with our community. But this year has brought extreme challenges to us all, and anything that connects us to our community we see as a win-win!”

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and 47 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11M to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005915/en/