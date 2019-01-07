Log in
Desert Resort Management Hosts 8th Annual Community Leadership Educational Symposium

01/07/2019 | 03:33pm EST

Palm Desert, CA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa company, is hosting its 8th annual community leadership educational symposium titled “How to Win at the Board Game” on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 11:30AM – 5PM PST at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.

The event will host keynote speakers and feature roundtables of local experts, attorneys, and industry partners covering topics including earthquake preparedness, managing financials, maintenance, important legislation, and much more. More than 70 vendors will be offering demos, information, and opportunities to win raffle prizes.

“Desert Resort Management understands that a plan and a vision are essential in establishing a community’s progression,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “This interactive educational symposium will include an expert panel specializing in providing solutions for HOA community leaders. We encourage all board members, community leaders, and residents to attend.”

Please CLICK HERE to register and participate.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_DesertResortManagement.jpg 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
