Desert Resort Management Hosts 8th Annual Community Leadership Educational Symposium

Palm Desert, CA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa company, is hosting its 8th annual community leadership educational symposium titled “How to Win at the Board Game” on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 11:30AM – 5PM PST at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.



The event will host keynote speakers and feature roundtables of local experts, attorneys, and industry partners covering topics including earthquake preparedness, managing financials, maintenance, important legislation, and much more. More than 70 vendors will be offering demos, information, and opportunities to win raffle prizes.



“Desert Resort Management understands that a plan and a vision are essential in establishing a community’s progression,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “This interactive educational symposium will include an expert panel specializing in providing solutions for HOA community leaders. We encourage all board members, community leaders, and residents to attend.”



Please CLICK HERE to register and participate.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com