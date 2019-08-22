Log in
Desert Resort Management Hosts Charity Golf Tournament - Luau at the Links

08/22/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Palm Desert, CA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa company, is hosting its charity golf tournament, Luau at the Links, on September 27, 2019 at 8 a.m. at the Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert, CA.

The tournament will be held on the club’s beautiful 36 holes with each team of four playing a full round of golf. Other fun activities for guests will include food, game prizes, a silent auction, and a grand prize.

The event will help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares, which was created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters; The First Tee, an organization that teaches children learning opportunities through the game of golf; and Animal Samaritans, a non-profit organization focused on offering animal companionship as a form of healing. Numerous tournament sponsorships are available to assist in supporting these charities.

“Desert Resort Management is dedicated to giving back to the community, which is why we are so excited for this tournament each year,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “This event will be an amalgamation of industry professionals, community organizations, board members, DRM staff, and residents all coming together to have fun and help raise money for great causes. We encourage everyone to come out, sign-up, and show their support.”

To become a sponsor or reserve a spot for your foursome REGISTER no later than Saturday, September 7, 2019. For additional information, please email teeoff@drminternet.com or call 760.610.7669.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

