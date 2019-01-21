Log in
Design Agencies: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

01/21/2019 | 11:12pm EST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Design Agencies Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005499/en/

Global Design Agencies Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Major industries in the global market are increasing their budget for social media advertising to obtain better brand visibility among the global customer base. This is consequently creating opportunities for various design agencies who cater to the industries with services ranging from advertisements, cover pages to posts designs that are aligned to the specific business goals. These category benefits are also tapped by SMEs, which currently constitute about 99% of all firms in OECD countries. However, this category procurement entails few typical procurement challenges, failure to address which has resulted in increasing procurement spend and a subsequently dipping ROI for several leading brands. Download free sample of this market intelligence report to know more about the annual spend growth potential.

Growing preference towards mobile advertising in the US currently accounts for the fastest growing segment of online advertising and will act as one of the significant category growth drivers for design agencies in the US market. Europe and North America are emerging as the largest markets for interactive advertising because of the availability of a strong internet connection and the growing use of 3G and 4G networks. This will foster opportunities for various design agencies in those regions.

This design agencies procurement research report identifies critical factors that will aid in creating a cost-effective and optimal procurement strategy. It also covers the sustainability practices and risk management/mitigation strategies to overcome the potential procurement challenges. Request for free customization of this market intelligence report to get information that is tailored to your every requirement.

Buyers must work closely with design agencies providers to ensure plagiarism is avoided and the content is compliant with copyright laws and fair use policies,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This design agencies market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

  • Service providers must use the digital asset management software to store data securely and to avoid duplicates.
  • Service providers' rate of resource utilization assesses their ability to control the overall cost of services delivered

Get the full market intelligence report on design agencies to know more about the complete scope of this report

 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Design agencies

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • Want customized information from our design agencies procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


