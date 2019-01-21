Design Agencies: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Design Agencies Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Major industries in the global market are increasing their budget for social media advertising to obtain better brand visibility among the global customer base. This is consequently creating opportunities for various design agencies who cater to the industries with services ranging from advertisements, cover pages to posts designs that are aligned to the specific business goals. These category benefits are also tapped by SMEs, which currently constitute about 99% of all firms in OECD countries. However, this category procurement entails few typical procurement challenges, failure to address which has resulted in increasing procurement spend and a subsequently dipping ROI for several leading brands.

Growing preference towards mobile advertising in the US currently accounts for the fastest growing segment of online advertising and will act as one of the significant category growth drivers for design agencies in the US market. Europe and North America are emerging as the largest markets for interactive advertising because of the availability of a strong internet connection and the growing use of 3G and 4G networks. This will foster opportunities for various design agencies in those regions.

This design agencies procurement research report identifies critical factors that will aid in creating a cost-effective and optimal procurement strategy. It also covers the sustainability practices and risk management/mitigation strategies to overcome the potential procurement challenges.

“Buyers must work closely with design agencies providers to ensure plagiarism is avoided and the content is compliant with copyright laws and fair use policies,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This design agencies market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Service providers must use the digital asset management software to store data securely and to avoid duplicates.

Service providers' rate of resource utilization assesses their ability to control the overall cost of services delivered

This design agencies market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

