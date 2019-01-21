Design Agencies: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Design Agencies Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Major industries in the global market are increasing their budget for
social media advertising to obtain better brand visibility among the
global customer base. This is consequently creating opportunities for
various design agencies who cater to the industries with services
ranging from advertisements, cover pages to posts designs that are
aligned to the specific business goals. These category benefits are also
tapped by SMEs, which currently constitute about 99% of all firms in
OECD countries. However, this category procurement entails few typical
procurement challenges, failure to address which has resulted in
increasing procurement spend and a subsequently dipping ROI for several
Growing preference towards mobile advertising in the US currently
accounts for the fastest growing segment of online advertising and will
act as one of the significant category growth drivers for design
agencies in the US market. Europe and North America are emerging as the
largest markets for interactive advertising because of the availability
of a strong internet connection and the growing use of 3G and 4G
networks. This will foster opportunities for various design agencies in
those regions.
This design agencies procurement research report identifies critical
factors that will aid in creating a cost-effective and optimal
procurement strategy. It also covers the sustainability practices and
risk management/mitigation strategies to overcome the potential
“Buyers must work closely with design agencies providers to ensure
plagiarism is avoided and the content is compliant with copyright laws
and fair use policies,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib
Bora.
This design agencies market intelligence report has highlighted the
following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend.
They include:
-
Service providers must use the digital asset management software to
store data securely and to avoid duplicates.
-
Service providers' rate of resource utilization assesses their ability
to control the overall cost of services delivered
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the marketing
category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing
strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The
supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance
benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better
SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management
insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Design agencies
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
