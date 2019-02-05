Design News Honors Distinguished Products and Companies at 2019 Golden Mousetrap Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design News , the leading industry publication for design engineers, today announced the Golden Mousetrap Award winners spanning 15 categories, including two new categories: Automotive Electronics and Best In Show. The winners were selected by members of industry, as well as the storied and experienced editors of Design News, based on the level of innovation, benefits to user, and market differentiation. The awards were presented live at the annual awards ceremony, which took place February 5, 2019, alongside Pacific Design & Manufacturing, the nation’s largest advanced design and manufacturing event. To learn more about the Golden Mousetrap Awards, please visit: goldenmousetraps.designnews.com.



The Golden Mousetrap Awards recognize companies and individuals that are not only reaching the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields but are also pushing the envelope on what is possible within the industry as a whole. Submissions were open to all individuals and companies in the U.S. willing to showcase their latest innovative products in the advanced design and manufacturing fields. The 2019 award winners were chosen by a larger panel of judges than ever before comprised of industry experts from a wide range of disciplines, including IoT, Automotive, 3D Printing, and Materials, among others.

“The profound creativity and sophistication of this year’s Golden Mousetrap entries speaks to the deluge of digital technology innovations we are currently experiencing in the design engineering and manufacturing space,” said Jennifer Campbell, Technical Content Producer, UBM. “We are fortunate and deeply humbled to have received such an array of quality submissions. This year’s Golden Mousetrap winners stood above the rest due to their refinement in this complex space and we are excited to see how far forward our winners will continue to push the industry.”

2019 Golden Mousetrap Award winners:

Best-In-Show

PowerSpot Power-over-Distance Wireless RF Transmitter for Over-the-Air Wireless Power - Powercast Corporation

Gadget Freak of the Year

Drew Paul

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Lonnie Johnson

Automation & Motion Control: Controllers

Gold: Protos - Elum Inc.

Silver: OSA Remote – Bedrock Automation

Bronze: Rheem EcoNet Zoning System - Rheem Manufacturing

Automation & Motion Control: Drives

Gold: ACEINNA OpenIMU – ACEINNA

Silver: MAXON DOOR DRIVE - Maxon Precision Motors Inc.

Bronze: Flexible Transport System – Bosch Rexroth Corporation

Automation & Motion Control: Industrial Network Technologies

Gold: VKS Software – VKS

Silver: IoT Interface for Climate Control Solutions- Rittal

Bronze: Backplane Ethernet Extension Protocol - Turck Inc.

Automation & Motion Control: Motors and Mechanical Motion Devices

Gold: Planar Motor - Planar Motor Inc.

Silver: AquaTerra - WTR Tech Inc.

Bronze: Zero-Backlash Spring Engaged Brake (ZSE) - NEXEN GROUP

Automation & Motion Control: Sensors, Vision Systems, Feedback Devices, & Peripherals

Gold: Vista LiDAR - Cepton Technologies Inc.

Silver: Streamline - 3D Infotech

Bronze: ProxEncoder - Joral LLC

Electronics & Test: Analog/Power Management/Control

Gold: PowerSpot Power-over-Distance Wireless RF Transmitter for Over-the-Air Wireless Power - Powercast Corporation

Silver: MAX77714 and MAX77752 - Maxim Integrated

Bronze: Renesas Electronics GaN FET Power Supply Solution - Renesas Electronics Corporation

Electronics & Test: Automotive Electronics

Gold: Simcenter software solution for Autonomous Electric Vehicles (AEVs) - Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silver: QAR - Rohde & Schwarz

Bronze: Maxim PMICs for Automotive ADAS Functions - Maxim Integrated

Electronics & Test: Components, Hardware & Interconnects

Gold: Spotlight AR++ — 3D Infotech

Silver: FPBB Rail-Single Phase Block Filter – SCHURTER

Bronze: PTFIX distribution blocks - Phoenix Contact USA

Electronics & Test: Embedded Computing/Processing

Gold: Helio P60 – MediaTek

Silver: RadioVerse ADRV9008/9 - Analog Devices Inc.

Bronze: MAX32558 - Maxim Integrated

Electronics & Test: IoT & Connectivity

Gold: PowerSpot Power-over-Distance Wireless RF Transmitter for Over-the-Air Wireless Power - Powercast Corporation

Silver: GAP8 IoT Application Processor - GreenWaves Technologies

Bronze: nRF52840 multiprotocol SoC - Nordic Semiconductor

Electronics & Test: Test & Measurement

Gold: Artec Leo - Artec 3D

Silver: R&S FPC1500 Spectrum Analyzer - Rohde & Schwarz

Bronze: 6 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope – Tektronix

Materials & Assembly: Fastening, Joining, Assembly Components & Adhesives

Gold: 3M 4077 - 3M Medical Adhesives

Silver: Solart Cilium – Innowood

Bronze: Rapid Pressurization Valve - Beswick Engineering

