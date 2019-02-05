Design News Honors Distinguished Products and Companies at 2019 Golden Mousetrap Awards
02/05/2019 | 10:04pm EST
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design News, the leading industry publication for design engineers, today announced the Golden Mousetrap Award winners spanning 15 categories, including two new categories: Automotive Electronics and Best In Show. The winners were selected by members of industry, as well as the storied and experienced editors of Design News, based on the level of innovation, benefits to user, and market differentiation. The awards were presented live at the annual awards ceremony, which took place February 5, 2019, alongside Pacific Design & Manufacturing, the nation’s largest advanced design and manufacturing event. To learn more about the Golden Mousetrap Awards, please visit: goldenmousetraps.designnews.com.
The Golden Mousetrap Awards recognize companies and individuals that are not only reaching the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields but are also pushing the envelope on what is possible within the industry as a whole. Submissions were open to all individuals and companies in the U.S. willing to showcase their latest innovative products in the advanced design and manufacturing fields. The 2019 award winners were chosen by a larger panel of judges than ever before comprised of industry experts from a wide range of disciplines, including IoT, Automotive, 3D Printing, and Materials, among others.
“The profound creativity and sophistication of this year’s Golden Mousetrap entries speaks to the deluge of digital technology innovations we are currently experiencing in the design engineering and manufacturing space,” said Jennifer Campbell, Technical Content Producer, UBM. “We are fortunate and deeply humbled to have received such an array of quality submissions. This year’s Golden Mousetrap winners stood above the rest due to their refinement in this complex space and we are excited to see how far forward our winners will continue to push the industry.”
2019 Golden Mousetrap Award winners:
Best-In-Show PowerSpot Power-over-Distance Wireless RF Transmitter for Over-the-Air Wireless Power - Powercast Corporation
Gadget Freak of the Year Drew Paul
Lifetime Achievement Award Dr. Lonnie Johnson
Automation & Motion Control: Controllers Gold: Protos - Elum Inc. Silver: OSA Remote – Bedrock Automation Bronze: Rheem EcoNet Zoning System - Rheem Manufacturing
Automation & Motion Control: Drives Gold: ACEINNA OpenIMU – ACEINNA Silver: MAXON DOOR DRIVE - Maxon Precision Motors Inc. Bronze: Flexible Transport System – Bosch Rexroth Corporation
Automation & Motion Control: Industrial Network Technologies Gold: VKS Software – VKS Silver: IoT Interface for Climate Control Solutions- Rittal Bronze: Backplane Ethernet Extension Protocol - Turck Inc.
Automation & Motion Control: Motors and Mechanical Motion Devices Gold: Planar Motor - Planar Motor Inc. Silver: AquaTerra - WTR Tech Inc. Bronze: Zero-Backlash Spring Engaged Brake (ZSE) - NEXEN GROUP
Automation & Motion Control: Sensors, Vision Systems, Feedback Devices, & Peripherals Gold: Vista LiDAR - Cepton Technologies Inc. Silver: Streamline - 3D Infotech Bronze: ProxEncoder - Joral LLC
Electronics & Test: Analog/Power Management/Control Gold: PowerSpot Power-over-Distance Wireless RF Transmitter for Over-the-Air Wireless Power - Powercast Corporation Silver: MAX77714 and MAX77752 - Maxim Integrated Bronze: Renesas Electronics GaN FET Power Supply Solution - Renesas Electronics Corporation
Electronics & Test: Automotive Electronics Gold: Simcenter software solution for Autonomous Electric Vehicles (AEVs) - Mentor, a Siemens Business Silver: QAR - Rohde & Schwarz Bronze: Maxim PMICs for Automotive ADAS Functions - Maxim Integrated
Electronics & Test: Components, Hardware & Interconnects Gold: Spotlight AR++ — 3D Infotech Silver: FPBB Rail-Single Phase Block Filter – SCHURTER Bronze: PTFIX distribution blocks - Phoenix Contact USA
