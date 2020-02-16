Designer Outlet Croatia Builds Footfall With a New Hybrid Retail Destination and Shopper Traffic Counting Solution

Johnson Controls announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, will feature its ShopperTrak visitor analytics and shopper insights in Designer Outlet Croatia. Majority-owned by Ingka Centres, the retailer has enhanced shopper traffic performance by adding an aspirational, ‘hybrid’ retail destination to the existing IKEA Store in Zagreb.

The IKEA store in Zagreb opened in August 2014 and attracts 1.5m visitors annually. Boasting 38,000 sqm of retail space, it is one of the biggest IKEA-owned sites in Europe. To drive ambient footfall and encourage more store visits to the IKEA Zagreb store, Ingka Centres group (previously known as IKEA Centres) and ROS Retail Outlet Shopping, strategically opened an adjoining designer outlet centre, Designer Outlet Croatia, in June 2018. Covering 15.000 sqm of retail space, the outlet centre contains 74 stores of discounted luxury clothing brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Guess, and adidas. It also offers ample parking space, dining choices for shoppers, and an outdoor marketplace linking the two large retail properties.

The ShopperTrak counting solution, specifically designed for shopping malls, was implemented across the combined IKEA Store and Designer Outlet Croatia sites to consistently measure and understand ongoing traffic trends and the correlation between both properties to better assess how the two estates affected each other’s footfall. This solution was sourced to prove the hybrid retail development can deliver ROI and succeed as a complimentary traffic driver, whilst also producing insight to inform decisions on further planned hybrid projects across Ingka Centres wider business in other markets.

The ShopperTrak counting solution was installed at entrances to Designer Outlet Croatia, and for all stores within the centre. Traffic counting was also introduced at the entrances and exits of the IKEA Zagreb store, whilst an interior analytics Wi-Fi solution was provided to reveal which individual shoppers were first-time or repeat visitors to deliver richer insights into customer behaviors across both sites.

Within several months since its opening, the strategy of creating a strong regional shopping destination from IKEA Zagreb and Designer Outlet Croatia with synergies, has proven to be a worthwhile investment.

“This is the first time we have fully measured traffic across a site and used the resulting data to scientifically prove the commercial success of a project,” said Branko Mihajlov, project manager & head of leasing Croatia/Serbia at Ingka Centres. “This data is also essential to help us plan operations and leasing. It’s also now very easy to see the most attractive locations in Designer Outlet Croatia, which brands are pulling in the most traffic and helping to increase dwell time, whilst understanding the interactions zone-by-zone across the whole area.”

“Thanks to the insight we have been able to uncover as part of our partnership with ShopperTrak, we also expect that letting any remaining units in the outlet centre will be far easier based on the traffic results of recent months,” Mihajlov concluded.

“This exciting ‘hybrid’ retail destination offers retail and leisure entertainment in one self-contained place – making it an attractive proposition to customers, who increasingly want blended shopping experiences that combine with leisure activities,” said Thomas Hillebrand, general manager Europe and director of global accounts at ShopperTrak, part of Sensormatic Solutions. “By creating a one stop shopping destination, Ingka Centres has increased visits to IKEA Store Zagreb and provided a retail destination for shoppers. The results already show that the construction of the outlet centre has been a worthwhile investment in terms of increasing dwell time, footfall and repeat visits.”

Thomas Hillebrand will be presenting this exciting project at the EuroShop Retail Technology Stage, in Hall 6 on Sunday 16 February at 11:00 a.m. For more on Designer Outlet Croatia, visit YouTube.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

© 2020 Johnson Controls. All Rights Reserved. SENSORMATIC, SHOPPERTRAK, TRUEVUE and the product names listed above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200215005001/en/