Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Desjardins spends C$70 million related to data breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian lender Desjardins Group said on Monday it spent C$70 million ($53 million) in the second quarter related to a data privacy breach earlier this year that exposed personal information of 2.9 million members.

The company offered the affected accounts a credit monitoring plan and identity theft insurance for five years, without any additional costs to those customers, Desjardins said.

Unauthorized use of internal data by an employee led to breach of personal information including social insurance number, address and details of banking habits, the company said in June.

Last year, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that cyber attackers may have stolen data of nearly 90,000 customers in what appeared to be the first significant assault on financial institutions in the country.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS -0.78% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
BANK OF MONTREAL -1.57% 93.92 Delayed Quote.7.01%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -1.61% 99.29 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:04pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
02:56pMORGAN STANLEY : analysts say Fed to cut U.S. rates in September
RE
02:56pU.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year -- Update
DJ
02:49pDesjardins spends C$70 million related to data breach
RE
02:48pTRUMP ADVISER BOLTON : U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit
RE
02:48pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group