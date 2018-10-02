Desktop Metal and Markforged Reach Amicable Resolution on Trade Secret Litigation

Desktop Metal and Markforged today announced they have reached an
agreement that resolves all outstanding litigation between the two
companies. Both Desktop Metal and Markforged acknowledge that neither
company, nor the individuals named in the litigation, misappropriated
any trade secret or confidential information belonging to the other.
Further terms and conditions of the settlement will remain confidential.
