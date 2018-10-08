Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Desmet Ballestra : New Desmet Ballestra « specialty oils » refinery...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

The company OLVEA, reports the start-up of its state-of-the-art complete Desmet Ballestra refinery located in Normandy (France) for its 'specialty oils' applications.

OLVEA offers a wide range of vegetable oils and specialty ingredients coming from conventional, organic, sustainable or fair-trade supply chains. These are produced for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical or food industries.

With over 85 years of experience and know-how in the oils and fat industry, OLVEA source and select vegetable oils that suits their clients' applications. All their raw materials come from supply chains, carefully selected for the quality of their sanitary safety standards and production processes. They also are closely monitored to ensure compliance with the ISO 9001 standard and HACCP methods.

Mr. Arnauld Daudruy, OLVEA's President, says: 'We are continually investing for the quality of our products, the respect of our customers and our commitment to sustainable development. While maintaining our family identity, we aim at developing our people and creating a safe environment for our people and the planet.'

Disclaimer

Desmet Ballestra Group NV published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Phased nuclear exit presents challenges for maintaining electricity security in Switzerland
PU
11:34aUK watchdog proposes tougher rules for property funds
RE
11:32aUK tasks BoE's Haldane with overseeing productivity push
RE
11:28aTURKEY PUTS IMPORT QUOTAS ON STEEL : WTO filing
RE
11:28aIGEM INSTITUTION OF GAS ENGINEERS AND MANAGE : chosen to develop new hydrogen standards as part of £25m government Hy4Heat scheme
PU
11:25aKuwaiti market edges down in volatile trade
AQ
11:23aWEST CHESHIRE & NORTH WALES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : The 2nd Sherrington Associates Autumn Reception
PU
11:17aRocked by Trump's sanctions, Iranian oil exports drops further
RE
11:13aDEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Buyers from West Europe to source F&B from India
PU
11:13aDESMET BALLESTRA : New Desmet Ballestra « specialty oils » refinery...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
3ICA GRUPPEN : ICA GRUPPEN : stores - September sales figures
4LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : LANCASHIRE : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses
5NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.