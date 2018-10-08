Desmet Ballestra : New Desmet Ballestra « specialty oils » refinery...

The company OLVEA, reports the start-up of its state-of-the-art complete Desmet Ballestra refinery located in Normandy (France) for its 'specialty oils' applications.

OLVEA offers a wide range of vegetable oils and specialty ingredients coming from conventional, organic, sustainable or fair-trade supply chains. These are produced for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical or food industries.

With over 85 years of experience and know-how in the oils and fat industry, OLVEA source and select vegetable oils that suits their clients' applications. All their raw materials come from supply chains, carefully selected for the quality of their sanitary safety standards and production processes. They also are closely monitored to ensure compliance with the ISO 9001 standard and HACCP methods.

Mr. Arnauld Daudruy, OLVEA's President, says: 'We are continually investing for the quality of our products, the respect of our customers and our commitment to sustainable development. While maintaining our family identity, we aim at developing our people and creating a safe environment for our people and the planet.'