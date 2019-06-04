Log in
Deson Development International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING 04-06-2019

06/04/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DESON CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

迪 臣 建 設 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Island with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8268)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Deson Construction International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at 11 Floor, Nanyang Plaza, 57 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 June 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Company and it's subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and considering the declaration and payment of final dividend, if applicable, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Deson Construction International Holdings Limited

Keung Kwok Cheung

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Keung Kwok Cheung, Mr. Kwok Koon Keung, Mr. Lo Wing Ling and Mr. Ong Chi King as executive directors; Mr. Tjia Boen Sien and Mr. Ong King Keung as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lee Tho Siem, Mr. Cheung Ting Kee and Mr. Chan Ka Yin as independent non-executive directors.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.deson-c.com.

Disclaimer

Deson Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:24:09 UTC
