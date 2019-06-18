Deson Development International : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

Notes:

Mr. Kwok Koon Keung is an executive director of DCIHL. Mr. Ong Chi King is an executive director of DCIHL.

CONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS

Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, upon the Sale and Purchase Completion, the Offeror is required to make a conditional mandatory general offer in cash to acquire all the issued DCIHL Shares other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by it and parties acting in concert with it. As at the date of this joint announcement, there are 1,000,000,000 DCIHL Shares in issue. Glory Sun will, on behalf of the Offeror, make the conditional mandatory general offer. As stated in the First Joint Announcement, the Offer Price is HK$0.22 per DCIHL Share under the Offer.

FURTHER DELAY IN THE DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE OFFER DOCUMENT

The Composite Offer Document setting out, among other things, terms of the Offer, the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee to the Shareholders (other than the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it), the letter of advice of Veda Capital Limited to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer, along with a form of acceptance and transfer of the DCIHL Shares in respect of the Offer will be despatched to the Shareholders.

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror and the DCIHL Board are required to post the Composite Offer Document to the DCIHL Shareholders within 21 days from the date of the First Joint Announcement. As stated in the First Joint Announcement, an application has been made for the consent of the Executive to waive such requirement and to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Offer Document to a date falling within 7 days of the completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement or the Long Stop Date (i.e. 30 June 2019), whichever is earlier. The Executive granted the consent for such extension on 17 April 2019. Given that the Sale and Purchase Completion took place on 18 June 2019, the latest time for the despatch of the Composite Offer Document should be on or before 25 June 2019.

As additional time is required to finalise the contents of Composite Offer Document, including, among other things, the incorporation into the Composite Offer Document of DCIHL Group's financial information in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2019, the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser and to ascertain the statement in relation to material changes in the financial or trading position or outlook of DCIHL Group since 31 March 2019, an application has been made to the Executive for consent to further extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Offer Document to a date falling on or before 5 July 2019. The Executive has granted its consent for such application.