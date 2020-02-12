Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Despite $1 trillion deficits, Trump tax cuts will still 'pay for themselves': Mnuchin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:11pm EST
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Finance Committee

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tax cuts will still pay for themselves over 10 years, even as the administration forecasts near-term deficits close to $1 trillion.

Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee that the administration was two years into that 10-year period, and higher spending was the source of the deficits, not lower revenues.

The Congressional Budget Office predicted in January that U.S. deficits would average $1.3 trillion a year over the next decade, far higher than envisioned in Trump's budget released on Monday. That level is viewed by some economists and policy makers as unsustainable

"Our analysis has always been higher than CBO. As I've said previously, we believe that the tax cuts will pay for themselves over a 10-year period of time, it's how we score them," Mnuchin said.

"Let me just comment that spending is increasing as well, but the trillion and a half dollars of tax cuts we have made will pay for themselves," he said.

Trump's budget forecasts $4.6 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years and assumes economic growth at an annual rate of roughly 3% for years to come. Trump officials say the figures were based on an assumption that Trump's policies would be enacted.

The administration's economic forecasts are far rosier than those of the CBO, many private economists and the International Monetary Fund, which predict fading stimulus from the tax cuts and constraints from an aging U.S. workforce.

CBO predicts the U.S. economy will grow 2.2% in the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with the growth rate falling below 2.0% in future years.

He said government spending increased faster than Republicans would have liked because it included some spending that Democrats insisted on as part of the tax package, which he helped negotiate.

Asked why the administration did not adjust its forecasts downward due to the coronavirus that has severely slowed China's economy, Mnuchin said the impact was a "one time" event that would only affect growth in 2020, along with the production halt for Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has shuttered factories, schools and public places across the world's second largest economy, causing parts shortages for automakers and other manufacturers around the world. Officials in China, reported a reduced number of new cases on Wednesday, but experts warned that the virus could still spread widely outside the country.

"I don't expect the coronavirus will have an impact beyond this year," Mnuchin said.

But later, he said that Treasury was monitoring the coronavirus situation and that another three to four weeks of data was needed to fully assess its economic impact.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:44pYen rises, yuan falls after China's Hubei reports sharp rise in virus cases
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pUK house prices jump by most since 2017 in post-election bounce - RICS
RE
07:11pDESPITE $1 TRILLION DEFICITS, TRUMP TAX CUTS WILL STILL 'PAY FOR THEMSELVES' : Mnuchin
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions - source
RE
06:13pManulife quarterly profit misses estimates, while Sun Life beats
RE
06:08pHyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
05:58pArgentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update
3Raytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : Singapore's DBS reports 14% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, just above estim..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group