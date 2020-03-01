Log in
Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, OpenExchange Virtual Conferences Keep Investment Communications Flowing

03/01/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Facing travel restrictions across Asia and Europe due to Coronavirus concerns, five major February investor conferences avoided outright cancellation by substituting complete agendas of virtual video meetings for face-to-face interactions. The virtual conferences were set up and managed by OpenExchange, the trusted video exchange for financial communications. The company is already preparing for sharply increased volume of virtual conferences in March. These critical bank-sponsored gatherings bring global professional investors together with growing companies in China, Korea, and Europe, at a time when information about health concerns and supply chain disruptions are rising around the world.

Deploying its suite of video meeting technology, seasoned video meeting specialists, and proprietary directory services during February, OpenExchange successfully connected 1500 professional investors with executive teams from more than 240 companies -- many of whom were forced to work from home offices because of restrictions on travel and public gatherings in their home countries.

“OpenExchange is uniquely qualified to respond quickly to the urgent need to keep financial communications flowing in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak,” remarked OpenExchange CEO Mark Loehr. “The experience and trust we’ve built in serving video needs of the professional investment community over the last ten years, combined with the technology and people we acquired in our recent merger with KnowledgeVision, enabled us to respond rapidly to the urgent needs of some of the world’s most prominent financial institutions.”

OpenExchange employs its own technology, along with technology from Cisco, Zoom, and other video platforms, to connect the financial community with reliable, secure video connections regardless of the kind of video conference setup each participant has. Video meeting specialists, most of whom have deep experience in financial and investor services, set up and test connections to ensure that video meetings go off without a hitch. OpenExchange’s cutting-edge Knovio streaming video platform can livecast keynote and plenary sessions to tens of thousands of simultaneous viewers around the world and organize them into video libraries and microsites, dedicated to the virtual conference. Furthermore, its patented tracking system provides detailed analytics on how each viewer engages and interacts with the video content.

OpenExchange is adding technology and personnel in anticipation of sharp demand growth in March. Even before March begins, we have committed to more than triple the number of meetings and connections we managed in February,” said OpenExchange’s Mark Loehr. “These truly are meetings that matter, because there is simply no substitute for professional investors than coming face-to-face -- if only by video -- with company executives during a time of global disruption.”

Read more about OpenExchange’s virtual conference offering, OE Conference, at https://www.openexc.com/oe-conference/.

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, and Hong Kong, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 50,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 400,000 registered users to its video platform, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.


© Business Wire 2020
