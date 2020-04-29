Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Despite No Sports, PayPerHead® Keeps Players In Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

Major U.S. Sports have been benched because of COVID-19; nevertheless, independent bookies that are partnered with PayPerHead® manage to provide their players with plenty to wager on.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - While major sporting events have been canceled across the board due to social distancing protocols, sportsbooks are finding ways to keep players in action.

With wagering available on eSports, simulated sports, one-on-one competitions such as boxing or tennis, horse racing, digital casino gaming, live dealer casino, and even election results, people are still betting as a form of entertainment.

Studies have shown that during times of economic recession, war, or crises, people turn to entertainment to ease anxiety and stress. Books, films, gambling, digital gaming, and social media are all ways that people "check out" of their current reality, even if for just a few hours of relief.

Likewise, studies indicate that retired adults, whose daily activities might be the most similar to unemployed citizens or citizens who are sheltering in place during social distancing protocols, are more likely to gamble for stimulation and for boredom relief rather than for winning money. In interviews, gamblers have indicated that boredom is among the primary motivators for engaging in gambling activity

With few sports available to speculate on these days, organizations like PayPerhead, a sportsbook software company, have become increasingly creative in providing their customers with the gambling entertainment their players crave.

Simulated sports and eSports, two newcomers to the gambling field of play, were already set to become multibillion-dollar industries long before COVID-19 disrupted traditional sports betting.

eSports (also called electronic sports, e-sports, or Esports) is a form of competition by video games. Esports often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Unlike esports, which are controlled by humans, simulation sports are comprised solely of games between a computer's AI (artificial intelligence) and are typically based on traditional sporting events such as basketball or football.

In addition to the above mentioned digital events that gamblers can bet on, PayPerHead bookies are also able to offer horse race betting, digital casino gaming, and live dealer casino gaming on blackjack, baccarat or roulette.

Unlike traditional sports betting, the new digital gaming, horse racing, and online casino gaming allow players to bet on a much lower budget, and can sometimes deliver big payouts. For that reason, PayPerHead bookmakers are finding this downturn in sports betting to be extra advantageous, because previously sports-betting-only players are now adding a whole new repertoire to their regular gambling activities.

As more and more people search the internet for work from home opportunities, new bookies are finding a whole new niche in the online sportsbook and casino industry. With unheard-of rate drops (PayPerHead is offering free service until major U.S. sports start again) during this coronavirus crises, now is a great time to start.

About PayPerHead:

PayPerHead (https://payperhead.com), founded in 1997, is the industry's leading per head online bookie software, providing user-friendly tools and unmatched customer service to independent bookmakers around the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/despite-no-sports-payperhead-keeps-players-in-action-301049782.html

SOURCE PayPerHead


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pHanstone Capital Corp. Provides Update Respecting Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
06:49pARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Changes in Executive Leadership to Further Streamline the Business and Increase Focus on Services
BU
06:48pVENTUREX RESOURCES : 30 Apr 2020Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2020MORE
PU
06:45pPIEDMONT OFFICE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:45pEVANS BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:45pCOVID-19 Safety Products
GL
06:44pLUNDIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44pBeezy further strengthens its presence in France
PR
06:43pGORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP. : To Postpone Special Meeting To Allow Additional Time to Complete Closing Conditions
PR
06:42pMYR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group