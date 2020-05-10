Despite Recent Bets, Fed Isn't Likely to Consider Negative Interest Rates

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates to stimulate economic growth in the current coronavirus-induced downturn after concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits.

The topic resurfaced Thursday after investors in futures markets began betting the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate would go below zero by year-end, which sent yields on two-year Treasury securities to an all-time low. Rates rose slightly on Friday, and futures contracts implied investors expected the fed-funds rate would be negative in June 2021.

Fed leaders see negative rates as a very last resort -- and a remote one, still -- worrying they would have harmful effects on financial markets and the banking industry. More broadly, there is little political support for the policy in the U.S.

Central-bank officials have said they prefer to stimulate growth with tools used after the 2008 financial crisis, including purchases of long-term securities and explicit guidance about how long they plan to buy assets and keep rates low. During a policy review last year, officials also discussed combining these policies with a new one that would peg yields on Treasury securities.

"Going forward, our inclination would be to rely on the tools that we did use as opposed to negative rates," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in congressional testimony on Feb. 11. "When you have negative rates, you wind up creating downward pressure on bank profitability, which limits credit expansion."

Since mid-March, the Fed has bought hundreds of billions of dollars of Treasury and mortgage securities to hold down long-term interest rates after cutting the fed-funds rate to nearly zero. It is preparing to buy hundreds of billions more in corporate debt, municipal bonds and business loans to support lending in the months ahead.

Mr. Powell has strongly encouraged Congress and the White House to spend more money to limit long-term damage to the economy from business failures and high joblessness, and he has said the Fed is in no hurry to raise rates.

Mr. Powell is set to speak Wednesday in a moderated online discussion, and he could face questions about policy tools to combat the worst economic crisis in generations.

With negative rates, commercial banks would pay to hold deposits at the Fed, called reserves, rather than collect interest. In theory, banks should prefer to lend the money at low cost to other banks, businesses and consumers, stimulating the economy.

Negative rates would be designed to shift their money into other short-term assets, driving down those yields below zero. In turn, investors and banks would buy riskier assets to avoid negative returns and lower longer-term rates, such as those on corporate bonds and mortgages.

Central banks in Europe and Japan pushed short-term interest rates into negative territory during the middle of the past decade, with mixed results. Last December, Sweden's central bank became the first of them to abandon negative rates.

Fed economists briefed policy makers on the costs and benefits of negative rates at a meeting last October. Minutes of the meeting showed "all" Fed officials judged that negative rates "currently did not appear to be an attractive monetary policy tool in the United States," revealing a consensus against the policy.

Officials worried that introducing negative rates in the U.S., where short-term funding markets rely more heavily than in other countries on money-market mutual funds, would create "significant complexity or distortions to the financial system," the minutes said.

But neither did officials entirely rule out the option, saying there might be circumstances in which they would want to reassess the possibility.

Officials' haven't shown any openness to negative rates in more recent comments. Negative rates would "pose a significant challenge for banks," said Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in a March 6 speech. "We need banks to be healthy enough to provide credit and liquidity in challenging economic times."

At an emergency meeting on March 15 when Fed officials cut the fed-funds rate to nearly zero, a few officials expressed concern that the reduction would lead some short-term market interest rates to turn negative, according to minutes of the gathering.

They worried this would fuel expectations of negative policy rates that would "run counter to participants' previously expressed views that they would prefer to use other monetary policy tools" if more stimulus is needed after rates are near zero.

One memo from staff briefings in 2010 reveals concerns that operational and legal barriers could diminish the effectiveness of negative rates. For example, the Fed would need to ensure it has legal authority to implement the policy, and Treasury systems could need to be configured to offer securities with negative yields.

Markets should dismiss recent bets on negative rates "based on everything the Fed has told us and based on the logistical hurdles to get there," said Mark Cabana, an interest-rate strategist at Bank of America Corp. Fed-funds futures markets reflected expectations of negative rates because of technical issues concerning different trades being placed in options markets, he said.

Still, some academics and former Fed officials have said they expect if conditions were to significantly deteriorate, the central bank would be forced to revisit the policy after deploying other tools. Former Chairman Ben Bernanke has warned that the Fed would be foolish to take anything off the table, including negative rates.

Bank of England leaders have similarly signaled they would prefer to avoid negative rates. Gov. Andrew Bailey said the central bank was "nowhere near" using the tool when asked about the policy in a Bloomberg TV interview last week. "I don't want to say we're nearer negative rates, but we're not ruling anything out," he said.

