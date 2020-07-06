Log in
Despite Uncertain Times, Avatar Construction Continues to Thrive with Rapid Expansion of Commercial Construction Services Across Northeast

07/06/2020 | 08:05am EDT

BOSTON, Mass., July 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Avatar Construction, Inc. announces continued expansion and record-breaking growth in 2020. While most companies have experienced a drop in business due to current events, Avatar has experienced a massive increase in both new projects and revenue.

Avatar Construction, Inc.

Avatar Construction is a forward-thinking commercial general contractor that has developed a proven formula responsible for its rapid growth. "We have always set ourselves apart from what clients have come to expect from a general contractor," said Nazar Vincent, Avatar's President. "Our commitment to providing value over success has proven immensely beneficial for both our clients and Avatar Construction. By building and maintaining a team-oriented relationship between Avatar, the client and all subcontractors involved in each project, the Avatar Team can focus efforts directly on delivering a high-quality product on time and on budget."

The Greater Boston corporate office specializes in private and public sector projects and is on pace to close fiscal year 2020 with over $20M in revenue. Future projections set Avatar on a clear path to exceed $100M by fiscal year 2025. "I attribute our continued growth to our client over company philosophy paired with our obsession to be the best in the industry," said Vincent. "We are always laser focused on giving our clients exactly what they need and more."

About Avatar Construction

Avatar Construction is an award-winning commercial general contractor providing comprehensive design-build construction management services for clients in various markets across the Northeastern United States. Founded in 1999, Avatar is a privately held employee-owned company that has quickly grown into a multi-million-dollar organization, known for its innovation and commitment to providing value over success.

Avatar Construction, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham Massachusetts and can be reached by calling (617) 714-5773 or through the corporate website.

Learn more:
* https://avatarconstructioninc.com/
* https://www.facebook.com/AvatarConstructionCorporation
* https://www.instagram.com/avatarconstructioncorp/
* https://www.linkedin.com/company/avatar-construction-boston

Image links for media:
[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0706s2p-avatar-logo-300dpi.jpg
[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0706s2p-avatar-const-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Avatar Construction Inc.

Related link: https://avatarconstructioninc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/despite-uncertain-times-avatar-construction-continues-to-thrive-with-rapid-expansion-of-commercial-construction-services-across-northeast/
