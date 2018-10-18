Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : 5.1 Million Persons employed by Enterprises in the German Crafts Sector in 2016

WIESBADEN- In 2016 a total of 554,000 enterprises active in the German crafts sector employed 5.1 million persons. Almost 3.8 million of them were employed subject to social insurance contribution. Roughly 722,000 were employed in marginal employment. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports, these enterprises realised a turnover of about 551.5 billion Euros.

Information about the number of enterprises, turnover and persons employed in the German crafts sector is published annually. It can be obtained from the data service GENESIS-Online tables 53111. Detailed information on federal state level is published by the statistical offices of the Länder.

