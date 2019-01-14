Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : 7% of the population live in overcrowded dwellings

Average overcrowding rate in the EU markedly higher (16%)

WIESBADEN- The proportion of Germany's population living in overcrowded dwellings amounted to 7% in 2017. This means that the number of rooms of a household was too small compared to the number of people living in these rooms. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the nationwide overcrowding rate was unchanged on the previous year.

