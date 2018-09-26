Log in
Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Enterprises spent 10.5% of their environmental protection expenditure on climate protection in 2016

09/26/2018 | 08:12am CEST

WIESBADEN- The expenditure made by businesses for climate protection is important for economic policy. In 2016, the current expenditure on climate protection incurred by enterprises in German industry (excluding construction) totalled 3.3 billion euros. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this is 10.5% of the total costs (31.8 billion euros) incurred by the enterprises for total environmental protection. The businesses spent just under half of the total of such current expenditure on the operation of waste management plants or on relevant services. Climate protection includes measures regarding the use of renewable energy sources, the increase of energy efficiency and the avoidance of Kyoto greenhouse gases.

For further information:
Environmental-economic statistics,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 84 12,
contact form

Press release in other language

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:26 UTC
