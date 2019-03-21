Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Expenditure for education, science and research up 4.2% in 2017

Expenditure unchanged at 9.0% of the gross domestic product

WIESBADEN- The public budgets and the private sector (businesses, non-profit institutions, households and the non-domestic sector) spent a total of 295.1 billion euros on education, science and research in 2017. Based on provisional calculations, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this was an increase of 11.9 billion euros, or 4.2%, compared with the previous year. As in the previous two years, this expenditure accounted for 9.0% of the German gross domestic product.

