Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Health expenditure up 4.7% in 2017

Health expenditure per day exceeds the one billion mark for the first time
WIESBADEN- In 2017, health expenditure in Germany amounted to 375.6 billion euros, or 4,544 euros per inhabitant. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this was an increase of 4.7%, or 16.9 billion euros, compared with 2016. The expenditure accounted for 11.5% of the gross domestic product.
Basic data and long time series are available in tables '23611 Health expenditure' in the GENESIS-Online database.
