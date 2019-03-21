Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Health expenditure up 4.7% in 2017

Health expenditure per day exceeds the one billion mark for the first time

WIESBADEN- In 2017, health expenditure in Germany amounted to 375.6 billion euros, or 4,544 euros per inhabitant. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this was an increase of 4.7%, or 16.9 billion euros, compared with 2016. The expenditure accounted for 11.5% of the gross domestic product.

