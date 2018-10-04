Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Household energy consumption for housing continued to increase in 2017

WIESBADEN- In 2017, households in Germany used 1.5% more energy for housing purposes (not including motor fuels) compared with 2016. According to calculations of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), they used 679 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy (temperature adjusted) for room heating, hot water, lighting and electrical appliances. This increase strengthened the upward trend. While household energy consumption declined markedly between 2000 and 2014, it has continuously increased ever since.

