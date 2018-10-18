Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Life expectancy nearly unchanged in 2015/2017

WIESBADEN- According to the results of the current life table for 2015/2017, the life expectancy of newborn boys is 78 years and 4 months and that of newborn girls is 83 years and 2 months. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the life expectancy of newborns changed only very slightly compared with the previous life table for 2014/2016.

The life expectancy values for older people also remained almost unchanged.

