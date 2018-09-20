Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : More bus and rail passengers than ever in the first half of 2018

Enlarge picture
WIESBADEN- The number of passengers using means of public regular road and rail transport in Germany in the first half of 2018 increased by 0.5% from the first half of 2017. According to provisional results of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the larger enterprises of public regular passenger transport carried more than 5.8 billion passengers, almost 5.8 billion passengers in regular short-distance transport and 82 million passengers in regular long-distance transport.
