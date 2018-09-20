Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : More bus and rail passengers than ever in the first half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Enlarge picture

WIESBADEN- The number of passengers using means of public regular road and rail transport in Germany in the first half of 2018 increased by 0.5% from the first half of 2017. According to provisional results of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the larger enterprises of public regular passenger transport carried more than 5.8 billion passengers, almost 5.8 billion passengers in regular short-distance transport and 82 million passengers in regular long-distance transport.

For further information:
Passenger transport,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 28 48,
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:12:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aGerman real wages rise despite higher inflation
RE
08:50aDIAGEO : Currency moves to knock 175 mln pounds off Diageo sales
RE
08:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aShares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:48aSCIENCE, FOOD, SOCIETY : EFSA conference 2018 – day 3
PU
08:47aGlobal shares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:43aBearish bets remain as edgy investors retreat from risky Asian currencies - Reuters poll
RE
08:29aAston Martin aims for £5 billion October IPO
RE
08:28aAston Martin aims for $6.7 billion October IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO's intention to retire on 1 April 2019
4CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC : Cboe exchange turns to machines to police its 'fear gauge'
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.