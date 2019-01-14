Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Tax paid on fewer cigarettes in 2018

WIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the quantity of cigarettes on which tax was paid in Germany decreased by 1.9% in 2018 compared with the preceding year. The total value of tobacco products in terms of retail prices on which tax was paid in Germany in 2018 amounted to Euro 26.4 billion. That was an increase of 1.7% from the previous year.

Basic data and long time series are available in table Taxation of tobacco products: Germany, years (73411-0001) in the GENESIS-Online database

